INDIANAPOLIS -- I don't like to make big proclamations in sports after a small sample size. Recency bias and being too reactionary can really come back to haunt you. Despite that typical discipline in my writing career, I'm still confident in the following take: Braden Smith can play.

I've been an IU guy my whole life- first as a long time fan, and then as a writer covering the Hoosiers here and there since 2014. That fact, however, has never impacted my assessment of players from college to the NBA level. I was a massive fan of former Boiler Brad Miller when he played for the Pacers, and any Pacer fan should be happy to cheer for whoever puts on the uniform.

When the Pacers made the move to get Braden Smith in the 2nd round, the comments ranged from "They're just trying to sell tickets in Noblesville" to "Wasting a pick just because he's a hometown kid," to a number of other takes I'm sure you saw (or made) yourself.

Then came summer league action, where Smith showed some potential but also struggled in some areas, and the concern only grew. Fast forward to the season, and Braden Smith has more than held his own.

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith (3) goes to the basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday night was Smith's 13th game played, and he came into the game averaging 4.6 points and 3.1 assists in a little under 15 minutes per game. He has shot 45% from the field, and is a solid 6-for-14 from behind the arc. The numbers may not pop off the page, but he was never expected to log big minutes in his rookie year. Smith has turned some heads numerous times already this season.

"He's just an awesome guy and awesome teammate," said fellow point guard TJ McConnell. "His role- one game he'll play then he might not for a few games, and he's ready to go. I have nothing but love and respect for him."

Braden Smith starts the second half with a three 👏 pic.twitter.com/yrI8az9g9Q — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 24, 2026

Before Friday's game, Head Coach Rick Carlisle added: "He's worked really hard. He's gotten stronger. When you first start playing against NBA caliber athletes, it's just a different experience. He's made great improvements and he's holding his own."

Who could forget the night when only six Pacers took the floor? Smith made a big impression that night by recording 19 points and 10 assists. Last week, Smith helped to lead a near-comeback in Cleveland when he had 5 points and 5 assists in the 4th quarter. He came into Friday as a +8 for the season, good enough for third on the Pacers. And the eye test continues to show that Smith has more promise than many initially thought. This hasn't just been a garbage-time player collecting some stats. He has really impacted multiple games.

Another thing I've noticed and loved about Smith's game, is that he has worked well with Ivica Zubac. I heard he is comfortable playing with a big fella, and that has carried over to the NBA. At times, he's been one of the only ones getting Zu involved, which is something the Pacers need to take a look at.

Sure looks like Braden Smith can play at this level.

And I love how he actually gets Zubac involved. Heard he's used to playing with a big fella — Tyler Smith (@TylerSmith_ISL) November 21, 2026

As for his play in the summer league until now, Smith himself said summer ball is a much different game, and his game is more suited for how the real games are typically played and officiated.

Don't get me wrong, I am not saying Braden Smith will be an eventual star in this league, or even a starter. I believe he has already shown enough to prove he belongs. If he becomes a solid backup, that's a huge win. Even if he becomes a serviceable third option, that falls in line with where he was drafted and is probably still a much better scenario than many thought would ever happen. We know he can pass, but it's the improvement on the defensive end that made the biggest impression.

Perhaps the injury problems for the Pacers haven't been all for nothing this season. They have given players like Braden Smith an opportunity. And so far, the hometown kid has made something out of it.