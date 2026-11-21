Friday nights in November are NBA Cup nights, and the Indiana Pacers were in Cleveland for a battle with the Cavaliers. The Pacers had a hot start and finally shot well from behind the arc, but the game still finished with a familiar result- a Pacers loss. James Harden and the Cavaliers defeated the Pacers by a final score of 128-119.

Here are the main takeaways from Friday night.

The James Harden show.

The Pacers had no answer for Harden in this game. The 18th-year pro had been struggling by his standards coming into this game, averaging just 16 points per night. On Friday, it was a 50-piece. Harden finished with 51 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. He connected on 15-of-26 from the field and got whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted it. Harden turned back the clock a bit and put Cleveland on his back. The Pacers are still without their star, and they have continued to struggle in his absence.

Early lead, gone in a flash.

The Pacers built a 14 point lead in the 1st half and shot 11-for-21 from deep. As good as they looked, things quickly changed. The Cavs came all the way back and took a one point lead at the break, and then thoroughly dominated the third quarter by a score of 43-22. From 14 up to 24 down in a flash, it ended up being another disappointing night for the Pacers. Braden Smith helped the Pacers go on a little run late in the game, but it ended up being too little, too late, and the Cavs prevailed.

Better production from Zubac.

I'm still a big believer in Ivica Zubac, but it had been a rough few games for the Pacers center. Friday was a big step in the right direction, as Zubac put together 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots. A lot of his production came with Braden Smith on the floor, which is something the Pacers might want to explore a little more of. As we know, Smith is used to playing with a monster down low, and he could actually be one of the keys to unlocking Zubac this season.

The Pacers are now just 5-11 on the season and could still be without Haliburton until December. They are at least hoping the Zubac performance on Friday is a sign of things to come.

Next up: The Pacers will face the New York Knicks in the Garden on Sunday night.