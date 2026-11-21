Harden drops 51 as Cavs top struggling Pacers
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Friday nights in November are NBA Cup nights, and the Indiana Pacers were in Cleveland for a battle with the Cavaliers. The Pacers had a hot start and finally shot well from behind the arc, but the game still finished with a familiar result- a Pacers loss. James Harden and the Cavaliers defeated the Pacers by a final score of 128-119.
Here are the main takeaways from Friday night.
The James Harden show.
The Pacers had no answer for Harden in this game. The 18th-year pro had been struggling by his standards coming into this game, averaging just 16 points per night. On Friday, it was a 50-piece. Harden finished with 51 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. He connected on 15-of-26 from the field and got whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted it. Harden turned back the clock a bit and put Cleveland on his back. The Pacers are still without their star, and they have continued to struggle in his absence.
Early lead, gone in a flash.
The Pacers built a 14 point lead in the 1st half and shot 11-for-21 from deep. As good as they looked, things quickly changed. The Cavs came all the way back and took a one point lead at the break, and then thoroughly dominated the third quarter by a score of 43-22. From 14 up to 24 down in a flash, it ended up being another disappointing night for the Pacers. Braden Smith helped the Pacers go on a little run late in the game, but it ended up being too little, too late, and the Cavs prevailed.
Better production from Zubac.
I'm still a big believer in Ivica Zubac, but it had been a rough few games for the Pacers center. Friday was a big step in the right direction, as Zubac put together 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots. A lot of his production came with Braden Smith on the floor, which is something the Pacers might want to explore a little more of. As we know, Smith is used to playing with a monster down low, and he could actually be one of the keys to unlocking Zubac this season.
The Pacers are now just 5-11 on the season and could still be without Haliburton until December. They are at least hoping the Zubac performance on Friday is a sign of things to come.
Next up: The Pacers will face the New York Knicks in the Garden on Sunday night.
Tyler Smith has been covering the Pacers since 2014 for IndySportsLegends.com, the Journal Review (Crawfordsville, IN,) and other various outlets. Born and raised as a Hoosier.