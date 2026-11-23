On Sunday night, it was time for another chapter to be written in the storied Pacers and Knicks rivalry. The Pacers beat the Knicks in Indy 10 days ago, and unfortunately for them, that was also their last victory. This time around, it was New York coming out on top, and the Pacers losing streak extended to four games.

Karl Anthony-Towns had a monster night, and the Knicks defeated by the Pacers by a final score of 113-106 .

Here are the main takeaways from Sunday's game at Madison Square Garden:

The struggle continues for Aaron Nesmith.

It has been a struggle all season long for Aaron Nesmith, and not even Madison Square Garden could get him going. Nesmith didn't get his first bucket until six minutes left in this game, and finished with 9 points while going 0-for-3 from behind the arc. After joining the elusive 50/40/90 club just two seasons ago, Nesmith finds himself shooting just 36% from the field this season, while shooting just over 25% from three. It could just be an early season slump, but the sample size continues to grow to an uncomfortable place.

No match for KAT.

Karl Anthony-Towns was a game time decision after missing Saturday's game with an illness. The Pacers probably wish he took it easy for one more night. Towns led the Knicks with 30 points and 13 rebounds, while also adding 5 assists and 3 steals. Even though Ivica Zubac put together his second straight solid game with 10 points and 14 rebounds, Zu and the other members of the Pacers front court could not contain KAT in this one.

Nov 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is guarded by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 3's don't fall.. yet again.

It's sounding like a broken record at this point. On Sunday night, the Pacers shot just 6-for-23 from 3-point range. They have been 24th or worst in the NBA in 3-point shooting ever since the second game of the season. Nesmith, Toppin, Jackson, and Oubre Jr. were a combined 0-for-11 in this game.

The poor shooting has led to big deficits throughout the young season. This was game number 17 on the year, and the Pacers have already trailed by 10 or more points in 11 of those games. They aren't generating as many good looks, but have still struggled even when they've had clean opportunities.

Things don't get much easier from here for the Pacers. They will host Oklahoma City on Monday night in the second night of a back-to-back, and will then play LeBron James and the Sixers for the third time already this season on Friday night.