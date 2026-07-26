Pacers GM Reveals Why Ivica Zubac Is a Perfect Fit in Indiana

At the NBA Trade Deadline in February, the Pacers made one of the splashiest moves when they acquired veteran center Ivica Zubac. While his game differs from former starting center Myles Turner, Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan believes Zubac brings qualitites that can elevate Indiana on both ends of the floor.

Buchanan went on the Setting The Pace podcast and fieled several questions about the current state of the team.

When asked about Ivica Zubac, the Pacers General Manager peeled the curtain back to give listeners more insight on how he fit in instantly with this group of guys after the trade, and how the organization believes his skill set is a perfect compliment to a team with championship aspirations.

According to Buchanan, Zubac's transition into the organization has been smooth from the start.

"It's been very encouraging. He's been a very easy guy to get along with, to connect with and our players have really bonded with him pretty quickly. "

Buchanan credited Zubac's personality and experience for making an immediate impact.

"He's an easygoing, personable guy who knows the league, he knows our team, he knows the NBA, he knows restaurants to go to on the road, and he knows players around the league. [This is a] a guy who's got a lot of experience being in the NBA, and he's got a lot of relationships already estaablished with his teammates here."

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) holds the ball while Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers have stayed closesly connected with Zubac throughout the offseason while he's respresented his national team overseas.

"We've been following him with his National Team overseas, and we've had staff go over there to see him and spend time with him. He's an easy guy to want to be around."

While leaving the Los Angeles Clippers after spending his entire NBA career in Los Angeles wasn't easy, Buchanan believes Zubac has already embraced his new opportunity in Indiana.

"I know for him being with the same team for a long time, it was hard for him leaving the comfort zone of where he was at. He was beloved there by the Clippers, their organization, and their fans. But I think he'll be beloved here as well."

More than anything, Buchanan believes Zubac embodies the values the Pacers prioritize.

"He values the same things that we value as an organization. He's an unselfish guy who wants to play winning basketball. It's not about himself. It's not about his stats. It's all about winning at this point in his career."

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buchanan added that Zubac understands he'll need to adapt to Indiana's style of play, something he's already embracing during his offseason workouts.

"He recognizes he's going to have to adjust to our style of play. And I think that's a big emphasis for him with his offseason training. He knows he's on a team that's trying to win right now. And that's what he was looking for. I think our guys have embraced him and our coaches have embraced him."

On the court, Buchanan acknowledged that Zubac's strengths differ from those of Myles Turner, but believes they provide Indiana with a different type of impact.

"Obviously his strengths of his game are different than Myles' strengths, which is not necessarily a bad thing because there's things that Ivica brings in regards to the rebounding, the defevensive paint protection, the screening and the passing that make up for maybe the lack of three-point shooting."

While Zubac hasn't been known as a floor-spacing center, Buchanan is confident Rick Carlisle and his coaching staff will maximize every aspect of his game.

"Whether he develops that immediately, I don't know. Obviously, Rick is a brilliant coach who's going to be curious to see, 'What can I bring out of a player that maybe is hiding in there?' I think Rick and our coaches will maximize whatever Ivica's capable of doing."

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) reacts to a basket in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buchanan clarified what it means when people say that the Pacers play fast and how that style of play fits with Zubac.

"I think the perception is that we play fast, [but that actually means] we make quick decisions. I think that is a better way of saying that we play fast." Buchanan continued, "To make quick decisions, you've got to be a very smart player. Ivica is obviously not a gazelle running up and down the court. But I wouldn't say Myles necessarily was either."

Instead, Buchanan believes Zubac's screening, physicality, and decision-making will allow him to thrive in Indiana's offensive system.

"I think the decision making, the screening, and the physicality that he brings is an element that will be very much welcomed by our group."

There will naturally be an adjustment period as Zubac learns the Pacers' schemes on both ends of the floor, but Buchanan isn't concerned because of the veteran center's feel for the game.

"I think it will take some time for him to adapt to our play style or defensive coverages because every team does things maybe a little bit different. But his intelligence is off the charts. And I think that's something that our coaches really, really value. I think you'll see that being a great fit with our group."

Final Thoughts

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) box out for a rebound in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the differences between Zubac and the centers who have previously occupied Indiana's starting five, Buchanan sees those differences as strengths rather than limitations. Zubac's elite basketball IQ, physical screening, soft hands, and willingness to make quick reads should fit naturally into an offense built around ball movement and decision-making.

Add in his ability to control the Glass, protect the pain and punish smaller defenders on the block, and the Pacers will have an interior presence unlike any they've featured in recent years. It's a different look than Indiana has had at center, but one the organization believes can make an already dangerous team even more versatile..

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