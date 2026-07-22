Pacers GM Wants One Young Player to Become Indiana's Version of OG Anunoby

Jarace Walker has been one of the most polarizing players on the Pacers roster since Indiana drafted him eighth overall in 2023.

Some fans, see the flashes and believe he's destined to become the teams starting forward of the future. Others have grown frustrated with the inconsistency and wonder when--or if-- it will all click.

During my interview with Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan on Setting The Pace, he may have given the clearest answer yet for what Indiana actually wants Walker to become.

Not a 20-point socrer. Not a player who dominates the ball. Instead, the Pacers want Walker to become their version of OG Anunoby.

"We talk to him all the time about, can you be our OG Anunoby?" Buchanan said. "Can you be a guy that catches and shoots, can drive on a closeout, but also takes on the responsibility of guarding the other teams, best bigger wing. Play with some physicality, play with some attitude. And if you can do that I mean, he's a very valuable player for us." Chad Buchanan on Setting The Pace

Honestly, it makes a ton of sense.

When you think about what Indiana needs around Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, it isn't another player who needs 15 shots a night. It's someone willing to do the dirty work.

Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard have embraced this type of role, but they lack the size and wingspan that Jarace Walker has.

Indiana needs Walker to take a step forward defensively. And bring toughness every single night.

Offensively, Hh's proven he can knock down open threes, but seeing him attack a scrambling defense after Haliburton creates an advantage would make him even more of a threat.

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) in the fourth quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's exactly the type of role Anunoby has made a career out of, and it's easy to see why the Pacers believe Walker has the tools to do something similar.

The physical ability has never really been the quesiton. The consistency has.

So I followed up by asking Buchanan why Walker's career has felt so up and down, especially after hearing him rave about Walker's talent before. Last offseason, Buchanan mentioned there was a pickup game where Walker looked like the best player on the floor.

What has kept that version of Jarace from showing up every night?

Mar 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) grabs the rebound during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buchanan's answer had very little to do with basketball. It had everything to do with confidence.

He explained that some players come into the NBA believing they're going to succeed no matter what happens. Miss five shots? They'll fire up a sixth. Get burned on one defensive possession? Move on and get ready for that next one.

Other have to learn that mindset. And according to Buchanan, that's where Walker's biggest growth still needs to happen.

"His growth is more on the mental side, I feel like, than is necessarily the physical and basketball talent side because there's a lot of two-way talent there with Jarace." Buchanan on where Jarace needs to grow

Buchanan talked about learning to move on after mistakes instead of letting one bad possession, turn into three or four. He pointed out that confidence isn't something every player naturally has, and it doesn't automatically arrive after spending a few years in the league.

Apr 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some players are simply wired to believe they're going to figure it out. Other others have to develop that mentality.

For Walker, Buchanan believes that mental hurdle could be the difference between becoming a rotation player, and becoming someone the Pacers can rely on every night.

"I think trying to help Jarace kind of develop that mindset is what's going to be really the swing piece of his growth as a player," Buchanan said. "And if he can get through that and learn to play through mistakes and not get down on himself, I think there's real potential for a really high-level play player there." Buchanan on Jarace's Mindset

That's probably the biggest takeaway from Buchanan's comments. The Pacers aren't questioning Walker's talent. If anything, they're bullish on it.

They believe he has the physical tools to become exactly the type of verstaile wing every contender covets.

Now it's about putting it together mentally.

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Walker can embrace the OG Aununoby-type role--defending elite wings, knocking down, open shots, playing with an edge and refusing to let mistakes snowball--the Pacers may already have one of their biggest internal additions for next season.

It's important to remind yourself that Walker is still just 22 years old and his best basketball is ahead of him. His role with this team has been different from year-to-year, but Buchanan believes that Walker is at his best in a smaller role.

With Haliburton returning, and the addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. --a player who is also pushing for minutes at the guard/forward spot -- Walker's role will be minimized from last season, but his impact could be even greater.