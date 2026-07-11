Which Pacers Players Are Most Impacted by Indiana's Offseason Moves?

One thing the NBA has taught us over the years is that panic and patience often arrive at the same destination through very different roads. This summer, the Eastern Conference looked more like a game of musical chairs than a free agency period.

Superstars changed zip codes, All-Stars found new homes, and several contenders willingly detonated the cores that made them championship hopefuls not too long ago. Every blockbuster move seemed to raise the stakes, fueling the belief that standing still was the same as falling behind.

The Indiana Pacers chose a different path. Rather than chasing the loudest headline or forcing a move that would deplete this team of their core, Indiana treated its roster like a house that had already been built. The foundation remained untouched, as the front office evaluated each part of the house looking for minor upgrades.

The Addition of Kelly Oubre Jr.

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first home improvement came with the addition of Kelly Oubre Jr., the offseason equivalent of installing an in-ground pool. The house didn't need one to function, but adding a pool makes the home more versatile, more attractive to guests, and gives it depth. Oubre Jr. brings that same type of value to Indiana. His athleticism, scoring punch, defensive versatility, and experience gives Rick Carlisle another weapon on the wing without forcing the Pacers to sacrifice any part of the core.

Players Impacted by the Oubre Jr. Signing

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) celebrates with forward Jarace Walker (5) after being fouled against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of Obure Jr. creates legitimate competition on the wing and significantly tightens Indiana's rotation. With Oubre expected to command regular minutes at either the shooting guard or small forward spots, there simply won't be enough playing time for Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard to maintain consistent roles. Barring injuries or a major leap from one of the two, one player is likely to emerge as part of Rick Carlisle's regular rotation while the other spends much of the season on the third unit. It's a good problem for the Pacers to have, but one that raises the stakes for both young wings heading into training camp.

Larry Nance Jr. In, Micah Potter Out

Apr 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) steals the ball from Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers' decision to move on from Micah Potter in favor of Larry Nance Jr. was less flashy but practical. Think of it as replacing a perfectly good cloth couch with a leather sectional. The old one served its purpose, but the new one is more versatile, easier to rely on, and simply fits the room better. Nance offers positional flexibility, a higher basketball IQ, an upgrade on defense, and the ability to contribute in a variety of lineups. He isn't expected to post eye-popping numbers, but his skill set fills multiple needs that Potter simply couldn't.

Players Impacted by the Nance Jr. Addition

Apr 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Ethan Thompson (55) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing Potter with Nance Jr. pushes Indiana roughly $5.8 million over the luxury tax line, making a cost-saving move before the trade deadline a realistic possibility. If the Pacers choose that route, Jarace Walker's $8.4 million salary is the most logical contract to move. Nance's addition also gives Indiana another versatile forward, potentially reducing the need to bring back Jalen Slawson on a two-way deal. With Kobe Brown, Braden Smith, Taelon Peter, and Ethan Thompson already competing for the limited two-way spots, Slawson's path back to the blue and gold has become less clear.

Trading for Braden Smith on Draft Night

Braden Smith | Pacers.com

On NBA Draft night, Indiana added Purdue guard, Braden Smith to the organization in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, giving the roster a developmental fourth point guard. On paper, it may seem unnecessary, much like having a spare bedroom that sits empty for most the year. But when family unexpectedly comes to town, or in the NBA's case, when injuries inevitably pile up, you'll be glad it's there. Smith isn't expected to crack the regular rotation, but his feel for the game, toughness, work ethic, and playmaking give the Pacers another young guard to develop behind Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell.

Smith's Addition Crowds Two-Way Spots

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ethan Thompson (55) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is expected to sign a two-way contract, though the move has not yet been made official. His expected arrival further crowds an already competitive battle for Indiana's three two-way spots, making it more difficult for returning developmental players (Ethan Thompson and Taelon Peter) to stick. While the Pacers could opt to use their 15th and final roster spot on Smith given their current roster construction, there has been no indication that is the organization's plan.

Bringing Kobe Brown Back on a Two-Way Deal

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Kobe Brown (24) holds the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko (91) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Indiana made a shocking move and brought Kobe Brown back, but this time on a two-way contract. This was a move that felt a lot like refinancing your car loan and ending up with the same vehicle for a fraction of the monthly payment. The Pacers already knew what Brown brought to the table after his short stint with the organization, and they were able to retain that familiarity without using a standard roster spot. It's a low-risk move with upside, allowing Indiana to continue developing a player they believe in while maintaining the flexibility needed to make another move if the right opportunity presents itself.

How Kobe Brown's Return Affects the Roster

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) shoots the ball while Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown's return on a two-way contract likely leaves just one available two-way spot, squeezing players like Taelon Peter, Ethan Thompson, and Jalen Slawson for the final spot. More importantly, this is Brown's final season of two-way eligibility, allowing Indiana to secure his Bird rights next summer. With the Pacers already projected to be about $3.8 million over the luxury tax before new deals for Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard, Brown could become an inexpensive option to fill a third-string wing role on a minimum contract in 2027.

Final Thoughts

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle talks to center Myles Turner (33), forward Obi Toppin (1), forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Ben Sheppard (26) during a timeout against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of these renovations would make the cover of a home improvement magazine on their own, but together, they make an already impressive house stronger and more functional. While other contenders tore down walls and rebuilt entire wings, Indiana focused on refining what was already working. The Pacers' biggest offseason additions, however, won't just come from free agency.

A healthy Tyrese Haliburton returns after his Finals-ending Achilles injury, while Ivica Zubac will fianlly get the chance to develop chemistry alongside Haliburton and Pascal Siakam after playing just five games with the team. Kelly Oubre Jr. also steps into the second unit as the replacement for Bennedict Mathurin's role on last year's Finals roster. If those three pieces come together as Indiana hopes, the Pacers could find themselves in the NBA Finals once again.

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