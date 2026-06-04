Pacers Offseason Priority List: Who’s Gone, Who’s Staying, and Who Could Be Added

The Indiana Pacers roster is mostly set, but a few moves around the edges could be made to help tie up any loose ends.

While limited with resources to make this team better, the Pacers front office has proven time and time again that they will find a path that leads them to making this team better.

Here's a look at what to expect from the Pacers in the 2026 offseason:

Who's Gone?

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) celebrates a made basket in the first half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pacers free agents this offseason:

-Kobe Brown (unrestricted)

-Micah Potter (team option)

-Jalen Slawson (restricted)

The Pacers currently only have one roster spot available if they pickup Potter's team option. Potter's contract is non-guaranteed until early January, identical to the deal the Pacers signed Tony Bradley to last season.

Kobe Brown is an unrestricted free agent and because the Clippers declined his team option for next season, the Pacers are limited to how much they can sign him for next season. The max salary Indiana can offer Brown is $4.79M, but because Brown is an end of bench player, it is highly unlikely that he would sign for that much.

Jalen Slawson is a restricted free agent on a two-way contract. The Pacers currently are holding onto a $2.185M cap hold. Indiana has the ability to match any contract offer he may receive in free agency, but this is an unlikely scenario for two-way players.

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) shoots the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Out of the three players, Potter is the most likely to return to the team. He can compete for a spot at training camp and the Pacers can make their decision on his future from there. But again, they have till early January to guarantee his contract.

Jalen Slawson played well for the Pacers on a two-way deal, but there is no guarantee he is retained. Slawson is 26 years old, which is older for a player on that type of deal. If Indiana wants to add undrafted free agents or trade back into the second round for a player, it could make sense to put that player on a two-way and let Slawson walk.

Kobe Brown shot the ball significantly better after being traded from the Clippers to the Pacers, but there just isn't a role for him on this team. With Indiana already limited on available roster spots, Brown likely signs with a new team in the offseason.

Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard | Indianapolis Star

Potential Trade Candidates:

-Jarace Walker

-Ben Sheppard

-Jay Huff

-Micah Potter

If the Pacers feel that a trade is necessary to make the right addition to the roster, then it is most likely that one of Jarace Walker or Ben Sheppard are gone. The two first-round picks from the 2023 NBA Draft are on the final year of their rookie scale contract, and they make the most sense to move in a deal because they're expiring contracts and make the most money of players not included in the Pacers core seven.

Jay Huff and Micah Potter are low-key trade candidates. The two centers are each signed to minimum contracts and pairing their number with one of Walker or Sheppard could help facilitate a move. These two cannot be traded together in the same deal since the league prevents stacking of multiple minimum contracts, so at least one of them, if not both, will be on the roster to start the season unless released.

Apr 3, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Non-Guaranteed/Partial Guaranteed Contracts:

-Micah Potter

-Kam Jones

-Jay Huff

-Quenton Jackson

Player Guarantee Type Money Guaranteed Micah Potter Non-Guaranteed $0 Kam Jones Partially Guaranteed $1,075,459 Jay Huff Partially Guaranteed $379,382 Quenton Jackson Partially Guaranteed $250,000

If the Pacers are looking to free up a roster spot and they want to shed additional salary to give themselves more space to sign a free agent to the Mid-Level Exception, one of these four players would be the likliest of candidates.

It appears that the decision comes down between Jackson and Jones. Jackson saves the Pacers more money but is also the better player of the two. Jones will need to showcase his improved skillset at summer league or he might be the player the team elects to cut.

The Pacers could keep all four and just sign one key free agent, but there is strong belief that they want to add more guard and center depth before training camp.

Who's Staying?

Oct 30, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shares a moment with guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Kevin Pritchard stated that he wants to give this core get another opportunity to compete for a championship. That core is referencing the "core seven".

The Core Seven:

-Tyrese Haliburton

-Pascal Siakam

-Andrew Nembhard

-Ivica Zubac

-Aaron Nesmith

-Obi Toppin

-T.J. McConnell

This is the foundation of who the Pacers want to build this team around. They're battle tested, have unique but elite skillsets that are hard for other teams to counter, and aside from Zubac there is proof that they play terrific together at the highest level.

Jan 14, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It addition to the core seven, Johnny Fuprhy is someone that I don't envision the Pacers moving off of this season. He makes a minimum salary that is the second lowest contract on the books, and is under team control till 2028.

Once Furphy is able to return from injury, there is belief that he could fill in for one of Jarace Walker or Ben Sheppard in the rotation, while on a much cheaper deal.

I only see eight players currently under contract as extremely likely to stay. The other six of: Walker, Sheppard, Huff, Potter, Jones, and Jackson feel like they're expendable pieces if the right deal comes along.

Who Can Be Added?

Draft Targets

NBA Draft | Getty Images

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23rd and 24th, so it is only right we start with the draft. The Pacers trading back into the first-round is possible, but unlikely. However, Indiana trading back into the second-round is a real possibility, considering that several teams have multiple picks.

Based on who the Pacers have brought in for pre-draft workouts, I would look at players like Emanuel Sharp and Braden Smith as potential second-round targets they could go after. With the Pacers having zero picks in the draft, players in the 25-40 range might elect to bypass any Pacers tryouts but that doesn't mean Indiana would avoid drafting them if they liked them.

In addition to Sharp and Smith, here are a few other draft prospects I am intrigued by via trading back into the draft for: Luigi Suigo is nicknamed the 'Italian Wemby' standing at 7-foot-4 and has soft touch and a developing three-point shot; Jaden Bradley is a senior point guard from Arizona who averaged five assists per game and shot 39.4% from three; and Sergio de Larrea a 6-foot-6 combo guard with a 6-foot-9 wingspan shot 40.7% from three last season .

Free Agent Targets

Khris Middleton - Wing Scorer

Nov 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Middleton provides a legitimate scoring threat off the bench and he has won a championship with Milwaukee while playing a pivotal role. He would be a perfect fit in the locker room as Indiana is in win-now mode, but the injuries are a concern. The Pacers would be able to provide him with a defined role, and another chance to compete for a championship that he didn't have in Washington or Dallas.

Stats in 2025-26: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 42% from the field, 36% from three, 87.5% from the free-throw line, in 22.8 minutes per game.

Jevon Carter - Third String Point Guard

Oct 30, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) defends Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The veteran third-string point guard would be the perfect depth piece for the Pacers. Carter is known for his point-of-attack defense and his catch-and-shoot three-point shot, as he is a career 37% outside shooter. With Haliburton returning from injury and McConnell's tread slowly wearing off the tires, added depth at the point guard spot is crucial and something that the front office has made clear they want to address.

Stats in 2025-26: 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 40.1% from the field, 36.3% from three, 78.9% from the free-throw line, in 16.4 minutes per game.

Trade Targets

Naji Marshall - Two-Level Wing Scorer and Defender

Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After a career-best season with the Dallas, Marshall enters the final year of his three-year deal he signed the season after the Mavericks lost in the NBA Finals to the Celtics. He is a tough defender who can guard multiple positions and plays on both ends with a high-motor. Offensively, he is an efficient scorer who finishes at a high-rate in the paint. His three-point shot is non-existent, but is an effective offensive player otherwise.

Stats in 2025-26: 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 51.0% from the field, 29.1% from three, 76.0% from the free-throw line, in 29.5 minutes per game.

Contract: Expiring deal for $9,428,571.

Adem Bona - Athletic Big on Cheap Contract

Jan 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bona played in 71 games last regular season for the 76ers and was a solid piece to their bench. He is a defensive-minded big who plays with a high-motor and consistent energy. For a big, he possesses speed and lateral quickness to help him guard in space better than traditional bigs. Offensively, he is a rim-runner and doesn't have an outside game, but is consistently active on the glass creating extra possessions.

Contract: $2,296,271 in 2026-27, and a team option in 2027-28 for $2,486,995.

Stats in 2025-26: 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 59.5% from the field, 33.3% from three (six attempts), 70.8% from the free-throw line, in 17.4 minutes per game.

Final Thoughts

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates with forward Obi Toppin (1) in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana has multiple avenues they can take to make their roster better, but they should not disrupt their core. With multiple options to get better, the front office has plenty to work with.

The old Chinese proverb says, 'fortune favors the bold' and the Pacers are hoping that rings true with the moves they've made since the NBA Trade Deadline and the ones they'll make before the start of next season.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.