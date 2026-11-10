What a gut punch.

The Pacers played one of their best games of the season, but couldn’t pull together enough stops to slow Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving down. They fall 125-122 on the road against a strong Western Conference opponent.

11 players got into the game. Here are their grades.

Ivica Zubac: B

Outside of scoring, the box score makes this look like a subpar Zubac performance. The Pacers got crushed on the glass and Zubac only finished the game with three. Despite the team's struggles on the glass, this was still one of the best games we have seen from Big Zu. Indiana looked to get him touches in the paint early and often and he put a ton of pressure on the Mavericks big men. He had 16 points, outplayed Gafford and was a +6 in the game. Solid showing from Zu, but he can be even better.

Pascal Siakam: B+

After a scorching hot 26-point first half, Siakam finished the game with just 29 points. He went 8-9 in the first 24 minutes and 1-7 the rest of the game. When Indiana needed his scoring production during the second half the most he didn’t produce. Unbelievable first half, and a ‘Where’s Waldo?’ second half.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) look on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Nembhard: A

It was another productive night for Nembhard. He had 12 points, 12 assists and was a team-best +15. In his 34 minutes of play the Pacers outplayed the Mavericks, but with McConnell on a minutes restriction, the point guard depth is bleak. He was Irving's primary defender when he was on the floor and did the best job of anyone on him. The only real gripe I had with his game was that he could have been more aggressive looking for his shot --especially in the second half.

Aaron Nesmith: B-

Nesmith was the second-leading scorer for the Pacers with 18 points, but he still shot an inefficient number the field. His defense was solid, and his fourth quarter three-point shooting was critical to the Pacers staying in the game late. However, when Nesmith leads the team in field goal attempts in the second half while also shooting 35.7% from the field, that's not a recipe for success.

Braden Smith: D

The Mavericks' size was too much for Smith as he struggled to be productive on the floor. After starting and playing the first 7:38 with the starters, Smith exited the game with a +3. He did not return to the game until the 4th quarter and was a -6 in just under 3 minutes. This was a crucial moment in the game, as McConnell was unable to play due to a minutes restriction. The team needed serviceable guard play to give Nembhard a rest, and Smith was unable to produce a postive outcome.

Nov 4, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith (3) and guard Aaron Nesmith (23) react during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. McConnell: C-

McConnell is still trying to shake the rust off as he returns to action. He played just 8 first-half minutes and had 4 turnovers to 3 assists. He went 1-2 from the field for 2 points and was a -5 in his time on the floor. A rough game from the elderstatesmen of the team, but Indiana desperately needs him at full strength.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: B

This was by far the best game of Oubre's Pacers tenure. He was playing with much more energy and he didn't settle for three-point shots. He went 5-6 from inside the arc, showcasing that he is much better utilized as a slasher and scorer than a spot-up three-point shooter. There is still more to be desired defensively, but hopefully he can build off this.

Quenton Jackson: B+

Offensively, Q was solid in this game and made some big-time shots. However, he got the wrong side of the whistle while trying to guard Irving. He got two fouls early on in the game after starting out hot and had to be subbed out of the game. Then in the fourth quarter, he was called for a foul on Irving's three-point shot and it led to three made free throws that were crucial in the game. This can be a learning moment for Jackson, but he played about as good of defense as you could ask for. He finished the game with 10 points on 4-6 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and was a +6.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) reacts during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarace Walker: C-

Walker was not a part of the 10-man rotation to start the game as he was once again the 11th player inserted into the game. And the only reason he got into the game when he did was because Quenton Jackson got into foul trouble. In just 1 minute of play in the first half, Wlaker was a -5. In the second half he was better and made some big three-point shots when the game was going back in forth, but the defense was just okay and he only corralled one rebound.

Larry Nance Jr.: D+

There was not much to write about here with Nance. His only real contribution to the game were the 2 steals that he had. He went 1-3 from the field for 4 points and made both his free throw attempts. The team was outscored by 7 points in his minutes and he did little to have an impact on the game.

Obi Toppin: C+

Toppin failed to make a three in this game but went an efficient 5-6 from two-point range for 10 points. He had 4 assists, 2 rebounds and committed no fouls. The Pacers elected to go with a small-ball lineup down the stretch and had him playing the five. His efforts were solid, but we have seen better performances from the 7-year forward.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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