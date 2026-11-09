McConnell, Irving & Johnson's status for Pacers-Mavs: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 9, 8:00 p.m. EST, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: DAZN (Indiana), DAZN, KFAA Channel 29, Mavs TV, (Dallas), KXII MY 12 (North Texas)

Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM (Indiana), 105.3 FM (Dallas)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (3-7) and Dallas Mavericks (6-4) meet for the second of two matchups in 2026-2027. The Pacers lost the first one on October 23rd. Last season, the Mavericks won the season series, 2-0.

The Pacers are 40-50 all-time in the regular season against the Mavs, including 23-21 at home and 17-28 on the road.

The Pacers were slated to come back with a new and improved team with Tyrese Haliburton back from a torn achilles and Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre replacing Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, but have gotten off to a very unhealthy start to the season, injury-wise.

The Mavericks are coming off a season where they finished with a 26-56 record, good for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, the Mavericks drafted Morez Johsnon Jr. with the 9th pick, Sergio De Larrea with the 25th pick and Tobi Lawal with the 48th pick.

In a six-team trade in July, the Mavericks acquired Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser and the rights to Tarik Biberovic for AJ Johnson, Khris Middleton, a top-20 protected first round pick in 2030 (via the Golden State Warriors), a 2029 second round pick (via the Houston Rockets) and their own second rounder in 2033.

In another multi-team trade, the Mavericks sent out Ryan Nembhard and a 2027 second round pick (via the Chicago Bulls) to the Atlanta Hawks and acquired 2024 No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher along with a top-55 protected second round pick.

Additionally, the Mavs negotiated a contract buyout with Klay Thompson, allowing him to sign with the Heat, re-signed Moussa Cisse after matching his offer sheet from the New York Knicks in restricted free agency and signed Naji Marshall to a three-year contract extension.

Finally, they signed Walter Clayton Jr., the 18th pick in the 2025 Draft and Jett Howard, the 11th pick in the 2023 Draft.

The Pacers are most recently coming off a, 114-102, loss to the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +4.5 (-114), Mavericks -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Pacers +142, Mavericks -168

Total points scored: 226.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam after loss to Nuggets: "Tough environment, if you're not used to this altitude and everything. It's just kind of hard to get going but, so the first half was pretty tough for us."

"Honestly, I thought we had some good shots but didn't make them, which doesn't help, but I thought our force and energy was way better in the second half and that's the way we got to start the game."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Braden Smith

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Aaron Nesmith

MAVERICKS

G Kyrie Irving

G Caleb Martin

C Daniel Gafford

F Cooper Flagg

F PJ Washington

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

TJ McConnell: Available - Hamstring

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

MAVERICKS

Kyrie Irving: Available

Morez Johnson: Out - Leg

Sergio De Larrea: Out - Knee

Tarik Biberovic: Out - Heel

Dereck Lively: Out - Foot

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket