Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Earns Major Honor in NBA Player Rankings

Saying that Tyrese Haliburton is “the best” at something is no surprise to Pacers fans, but it might come as one to other fan bases.

The two-time All-NBA guard is “chomping at the bit” for his return to the court —after missing the entire 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles—but even with over a year off, he’s still getting respect from some as one of the best in the league.

According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Pacers All-Star guard ranks as the No. 1 player in the league at the age of 26. This was a fascinating article that listed the best player at every age from Cooper Flagg at 19 years old to LeBron James at 41.

Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haliburton was one Achilles tear away from being an NBA champion and he’s been regarded as the Steve Nash of this generation. He’s quick with the ball, has amazing court vision, is a sniper from long-range and is smarter than almost every player he steps on the court with.

Because of those traits, it makes a ton of sense why he was chosen as the best 26 year old in the league. He’s a terrific leader on and off the floor, and has cemented himself as the face of the Pacers franchise. In addition to that, he’s got the respect of several of his peers and has been given the opportunity to be a part of Team USA despite it being mostly filled with veteran NBA stars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.

But that begs the question: who else was in contention for the best 26 year old in the league?

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are players in the NBA who are currently 26:

Aaron Nesmith: Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard: Indiana Pacers

Trey Murphy III: New Orleans Pelicans

Tyler Herro: Milwaukee Bucks

Zion Williamson: New Orleans Pelicans

Devin Vassell: San Antonio Spurs

Darius Garland: Los Angeles Clippers

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Memphis Grizzlies

Keegan Murray: Sacramento Kings

Coby White: Charlotte Hornets

Jalen Smith: Chicago Bulls

Keldon Johnson: San Antonio Spurs

RJ Barrett: Toronto Raptors

Jaxson Hayes: Utah Jazz

Bol Bol: Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes: Los Angeles Lakers

Tre Jones: Chicago Bulls

Kevin Porter Jr: Milwaukee Bucks

Ron Harper Jr.: Boston Celtics

Trayce Jackson-Davis: Toronto Raptors

Brandon Williams: Golden State Warriors

Ochai Agbaji: Free Agent

While there are definitely a ton of talented 26 year olds in this group, I think Haliburton being named the best is a pretty easy decision. Darius Garland, Jaren Jackson Jr., Trey Murphy III, and Tyler Herro probably round out the Top 5 of 26 year olds, but cases can be made for Zion Williamson and Devin Vassell. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith would most certainly be in the Top 10 of this list, but they’re not in the same tier as Haliburton.

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrate after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter what level each player is at, it’s a great sign that Indiana has three starters in the peak of their prime at the same age. Who knows what the future holds, but there’s zero reason to doubt that these three could be apart of this core for many years to come.

It’s been awesome to see Haliburton ascend into this elite tier since being traded to the Pacers and he is without question the best 26 year old in the NBA.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.