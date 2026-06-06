Ranking the Best and Worst Trades in Pacers History

A year after participating in the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers are forced to be spectators only for this year's version. Their plan is to use this extra time to heal up and gear up for another deep run next season. It could be a quiet summer on the trade front for the blue and gold, but with Kevin Pritchard in charge, never say never.



This front office has made multiple franchise-altering deals over the years, and it got me thinking: What are the best trades in franchise history? What are the worst? Let's break it down, starting with the not-so-great list.

Worst Trades in Pacers (NBA) History:

4. Antonio Davis for Jonathan Bender

Hindsight is 20/20, of course, and Jonathan Bender had incredible talent. You can't blame the Pacers for making this deal back in 1999, but unfortunately, Bender could never stay healthy. The 6'11 wing could have at least been Kevin Durant-lite, but he was only able to avoid injury in one full season. Antonio Davis would have been a huge piece in the 2000 NBA Finals against the Lakers and beyond. Draft-day trades are always high risk, high reward, and this is one the franchise would like back. The irony here is that one of the best trades in Pacers history included the other Davis in exchange for a young talent. You win some, you lose some.

3. Alex English to the Nuggets

Yes, this trade brought the legend George McGinnis to Indiana in 1980. Unfortunately, he retired a few years later while English became a Hall of Famer in Denver. English made eight-straight All-Star Games, scored more points than anyone in the 1980's, and was one that "got away" from Indy.

2. Danny Granger for Evan Turner

You know a trade is bad when fans are still beefing with the player online 12 years later. On paper, this looked like a good trade for Larry Bird and the Pacers. Danny Granger's career seemed to be winding down while he continued to struggle with injuries, while Evan Turner looked to be a great piece off the bench for a team with championship aspirations. The game isn't won on paper, and this trade contributed to a huge collapse for a team that looked destined for glory. Granger may have been on the down side of his career, but he was a key leader in that locker room. The minute he walked out the door, things changed, and the "Blue Collar, Gold Swagger" Pacers couldn't keep up with LeBron and the Heat any longer.

Jan 22, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Danny Granger (33) against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Pacers 124-100. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. First round pick in 1984 for Tom Owens

These types of trades can be debated until the end of time with multiple opinions. When you look back, you realize what could have been. A previously traded first round pick for Tom Owens ended up being the number 2-pick in the 1984 draft. A young man by the name of Michael Jordan was selected third in that draft. Meanwhile, Tom Owens only played one NBA season for the Pacers.

Best Trades in Pacers (NBA) History:

4. Paul George for Oladipo/Sabonis

You could easily put this one higher on the list because of everything it led to. You don't get Haliburton without this trade happening first. On its own, I've got this one coming in at number four. At the time of the trade, a lot of people were upset at the return for their franchise star. Paul George put the Pacers in a tough position coming into the final year of his contract, stating that his plan was to reach free agency and seek another destination. With all of that in mind, Kevin Pritchard turned a terrible situation into the first of many home-runs in the years to come. Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis both became All-Stars in Indiana, bringing lots of passion back to the city in the process.

Dec 31, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Victor Oladipo (4) share a laugh during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

3. Ron Artest and Brad Miller to Indy

This one clearly didn't end well for Ron Artest and the Pacers, but it was still one of the best trades in frachise history. The Pacers turned an aging Jalen Rose into multiple All-Stars Ron Artest and Brad Miller. It led to a 60+ win season and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. It was another era in which the Pacers looked destined to win a title before it all came crashing down.

2. Dale Davis for Jermaine O'Neal

Jermaine O'Neal was a 19-year-old kid who was buried at the end of the bench in Portland. He came to Indiana and quickly took the city by storm. O'Neal went to six straight All-Star games as a Pacer, and is still in the top-five in points and blocks on the all-time Pacers list. O'Neal was the key piece for Reggie Miller's final years as a Pacer as well.

1. Sabonis for Haliburton

Coming in at number one, is the trade for Tyrese Haliburton. You may think this is recency bias. I think it's an easy choice. Not only did the Pacers just reach the NBA Finals for just the second time in their NBA history, they also went to Game 7 in that series against a powerhouse team. Those results also aren't the only factor here. I grew up a fan of this team and have seen all of the ups and downs. The second this guy walked through the door, everything changed for the franchise. His infectious personality and play-making ability has altered the course of the franchise entirely. If he can return to the court and avoid serious injuries the rest of his career, Haliburton will have a chance to be the best Pacer to ever wear the uniform.

Sep 29, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What will the next major Pacer trade be?

There may be more this offseason.