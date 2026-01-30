Pacers Trade Deadline Big Board: Seven Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

The Indiana Pacers may currently sit with one of the league’s three worst records, but with the trade deadline approaching, the organization has an opportunity to begin reshaping its roster.

The focus is on building the best possible team for the 2026–27 season, and Indiana can take its first meaningful steps in that direction this week.

Here’s a look at seven potential trade targets the Pacers could pursue, ranked by fit, cost, and urgency.

SG - Keon Ellis

Nov 1, 2025; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23)

Indiana has been linked to Ellis by multiple outlets, and the Kings guard would make sense as a backup option at the two. While slightly shorter than Ben Sheppard, Ellis has built a reputation as a strong perimeter defender and reliable three-point shooter.

Before this season, Ellis had never shot below 41.7 percent from three across his first three NBA campaigns, though his percentage has dipped to 36 percent this year. Sacramento is reportedly seeking a first-round pick in return, but it’s unlikely the Kings would receive a premium selection for Ellis. For Indiana, he would profile as a legitimate 3-and-D contributor off the bench.

SG - Gary Trent Jr.

Nov 3, 2025; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5)

With Milwaukee struggling whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined, Indiana could explore a buy-low opportunity with Gary Trent Jr. Pacers fans are well aware of Trent’s scoring ability after he erupted for 33 and 37 points during the five-game playoff series between the two teams, connecting on 22 of his 44 three-point attempts.

Indiana has a clear need for a lights-out shooter off the bench, and Trent’s experience could make him an appealing option at a reasonable cost. Trent holds a player option, but the belief would be that a trade could come with the expectation of him remaining in Indianapolis.

SG - Brandin Podziemski

Jan 9, 2026; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2)

Let’s get a little bold. If Golden State is truly prepared to push its chips to the center of the table in pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, could Indiana find a way to enter a three-team deal and pry away Brandin Podziemski?

At just 22 years old, Podziemski fits seamlessly into Indiana’s fast-paced system with his secondary playmaking, high motor, and basketball IQ. A career 38 percent three-point shooter, he would be a strong bench piece for a Pacers team already emphasizing pace and ball movement.

C - Yves Missi

Jan 27, 2026; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21)

Indiana’s interest in Yves Missi has been confirmed by multiple reporters. While Missi remains an unpolished, developing prospect, his physical tools are undeniable. He combines lateral quickness with an explosive vertical leap, allowing him to defend in space while also providing rim protection.

Missi plays with a relentless motor and has shown improvement in limiting foul trouble, an important step in his development. Though still a work in progress, he would represent a long-term investment with upside at a position of need.

C - Daniel Gafford

Jan 8, 2026; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21)

Unlike Missi, Daniel Gafford is a more established NBA center. He brings consistent rebounding, elite screen-setting, and is a reliable lob threat in the pick-and-roll.

While Gafford offers no outside shooting, he thrives within his defined role. At 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds, he has the strength to battle with most centers across the league and would represent a clear upgrade to Indiana’s frontcourt, particularly alongside Tyrese Haliburton.

C - Walker Kessler

Oct 16, 2025; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24)

This would be a dream scenario for Indiana. Utah has little incentive to move its 24-year-old center, but Kessler is approaching a major payday after missing all but five games this season due to a season-ending injury.

Kessler has improved each year of his career and would be an ideal long-term fit next to Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. The Jazz currently lack a clear replacement at center unless they are fully committed to Kyle Filipowski or plan to address the position in the upcoming draft.

SF - Trey Murphy III

Jan 16, 2026; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25)

It appears New Orleans is seeking a Desmond Bane–level return to part with Trey Murphy III, and Indiana could theoretically construct such a package. A combination of Jarace Walker, Isaiah Jackson, Bennedict Mathurin, and multiple first-round picks could be enticing enough for Joe Dumars to consider moving one of the Pelicans’ most coveted assets.

Murphy is averaging 21.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from three, and 89.3 percent from the free-throw line. His size, shooting, and two-way impact would make him a seamless fit within Indiana’s core.

