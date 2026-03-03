Regardless of where you stand on Darryn Peterson, one thing is undeniable, he can flat-out hoop.

If the Indiana Pacers retain their draft pick and select Peterson, the ripple effects on an already crowded guard rotation would be significant. Indiana’s front office will undoubtedly do its due diligence, and Kevin Pritchard’s Kansas ties should provide clarity on Peterson’s full profile. But strictly from a basketball standpoint, adding a talent of his caliber would immediately complicate and elevate the depth chart.

Andrew Nembhard has been an excellent complement to Tyrese Haliburton in the starting backcourt. He defends at a high level, plays comfortably off the ball, and thrives in big moments. However, if Peterson develops as expected, keeping him out of the starting lineup long-term would be difficult.

There is a clear distinction between a quality starter and a potential star. Nembhard fits firmly in the first category; Peterson projects toward the second.

Peterson is a polished scorer with one of the smoothest jumpers to enter the draft in recent years. He can shoot off the dribble with fluidity, spot up with confidence, and punish defenders who crowd him by attacking downhill. At 6-foot-6, he has the size of a modern two guard and enough length to defend multiple positions. His defensive instincts — both on and off the ball — suggest he can grow into a two-way presence rather than a one-dimensional scorer.

Initially, Peterson may not open the season as the starting two, but it would be reasonable to expect his role to expand over time. He would almost certainly share the floor with one of Nembhard or Aaron Nesmith in most lineups. In smaller configurations, particularly if Pascal Siakam plays the five, Nesmith could slide to the four, allowing Peterson to operate on the wing.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) dribbles the ball while Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The bench rotation would feel the immediate squeeze.

Rick Carlisle would likely have to choose between Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard for consistent minutes at the backup three. Historically, Sheppard has earned Carlisle’s trust, but Walker’s ceiling and versatility offer a different level of upside. Either way, someone’s role shrinks.

Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would struggle to find minutes outside of injury circumstances, with Peterson absorbing most of their opportunities. Johnny Furphy’s eventual return would further crowd the rotation, intensifying competition on the wing.

The greatest five minutes in Pacers Podcasting history took place at the beginning of today’s episode of STP.@BrettOnStage joins to explain how “The Pacers aren’t tanking, they’re Refining the Timeline”



-Diamonds in a gap year

-East outlook in 26-27



🔗 https://t.co/8PTYSWlHuW pic.twitter.com/6McZd088jm — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) March 3, 2026

Even the frontcourt could feel secondary effects. If Indiana leans into smaller lineups to maximize Peterson’s scoring punch, that could mean more Obi Toppin at center in bench units and fewer traditional minutes for depth bigs like Jay Huff or Micah Potter.

The bottom line: if Peterson is drafted, he likely begins as the sixth man but quickly pushes into high-leverage minutes, potentially cutting into starter workloads. That type of talent depth creates difficult decisions, but it is the kind of “good problem” contending teams welcome.

Adding Peterson would not just reshape the guard rotation. It would raise the ceiling of the entire roster.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.