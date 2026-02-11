Several players will now sit out for Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Indiana Pacers announced that Pascal Siakam (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (injury management), Aaron Nesmith (back) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will all not be playing in Wednesday nighr's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Additionally, Jarace Walker (illness) and Micah Potter (ankle) are questionable to play while Ethan Thompson (thumb) was listed as probable.
For the Nets, center Nic Claxton (hip) was listed as doubtful to play.
Here is the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Out - Hamstring
Andrew Nembhard: Out - Injury management
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Back
T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring
Jarace Walker: Questionable - Illness
Micah Potter: Questionable - Ankle
Ethan Thompson: Probable - Thumb
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
NETS
Noah Clowney: Probable - Ankle
Nic Claxton: Doubtful - Hip
Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Knee
Egor Demin: Available - Rest
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. EST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, YES Network (Brooklyn)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 101.9 FM, 660 AM (Brooklyn)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (14-40) and Brooklyn Nets (15-37) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Nets recorded a, 112-103, win against Indiana on November 5th. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 113-86 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 69-32 in home games and 44-54 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Quenton Jackson
G Ben Sheppard
C Micah Potter
F Kobe Brown
F Jarace Walker
NETS
G Nolan Traore
G Egor Demin
C Day'Ron Sharpe
F Noah Clowney
F Danny Wolf
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +6.5 (-115), Nets -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Pacers +188, Nets -225
Total points scored: 215.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the win over the New York Knicks: "I haven't looked at it yet, but our positioning was good, we had very good help situations. We covered for one another and then, you know, NBA games are crazy at the end."
"That's okay, we're ready for that. This was a really important game for us with the season that we've had, this environment, the opponent. Our guys just had a great collective spirit and collective will tonight."