The Indiana Pacers Offseason Big Board: FAs, Trades and More

The Indiana Pacers' season has come to an end, and all eyes shift focus to the upcoming offseason. This offseason can go one of two ways, and it all depends on where their pick falls in the NBA Draft Lottery on May 10.

If the Pacers keep their top-four protected pick, this could go down as the most important offseason in franchise history. If their pick falls out of the top four—and goes to the Clippers—this could be the least interesting offseason in several years.

With that said, let's dive into how the offseason is shaping up for the Pacers:

Finances

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers' projected salary cap, according to Spotrac, will be around $201 million for the active roster. If you include their cap holds, that puts them at around $212–213 million.

The Pacers are going to enter the season as a tax-paying team, as the luxury tax is estimated at $201M. However, they will not be in the first apron unless they retain their top-four pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.

If Indiana does keep its pick, not only are they a tax-paying team, but they would be slightly into the first apron.

Jan 30, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard speaks during an Indiana Pacers press conference to announce the contract extension of center Miles Turner at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

We know that the Pacers historically have not paid the tax, but they might have to if things go right for them. Kevin Pritchard emphasized last offseason, after Myles Turner walked in free agency, that the team was ready and willing to go into the tax.

And while that might have been true, we have still yet to see them do so. Now, one thing that should be noted is the Pacers have until the NBA trade deadline to get out of the first apron.

But as long as they're in the first apron, they will have to operate under the limitations that come with being in that threshold.

Roster Decisions

The Pacers have three free agents this season: Kobe Brown (unrestricted), Micah Potter (team option), and Jalen Slawson (restricted).

PLAYER POSITION CONTRACT STATUS Kobe Brown Forward $4,792,059 (cap hold) Unrestricted Micah Potter Center $2,801,346 (non-guaranteed) Team Option Jalen Slawson Forward $2,185,633 (restricted FA cap hold) Restricted Free Agent (Two-Way)

Micah Potter’s contract is non-guaranteed for next season. If they pick up his deal, it would add $2,801,346 to the Pacers payroll, but if he were to be waived, that money would come off the salary and not count against Indiana. It is exactly how Tony Bradley’s contract was structured last season.

Kobe Brown is an unrestricted free agent and has a $4,792,059 cap hold. The Pacers will most likely renounce his rights.

Jalen Slawson is clearly someone that has played well on his two-way deal. The Pacers will likely add him to their roster on a two-way deal. Two way salaries are not counted against the team's cap.

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Paritally Guaranteed Contracts

The Indiana Pacers have partially guaranteed contracts with Kam Jones, and Quenton Jackson.

PLAYER POSITION FULL CONTRACT GUARANTEED MONEY Kam Jones Guard $2,150,917 $1,075,459 Quenton Jackson Guard $2,584,539 $275,000

While the Pacers do not have to make a decision on either of these two players, there is a world in which they could do so. If the Pacers were to simply cut one of Jones or Jackson, the financial choice would be to cut Jackson. He is only guaranteed $275k and Jones' contract is roughly $433k cheaper.



If you include the price differential in their contracrts, plus the difference in guaranteed money, it would save Indiana a little over a million dollars to cut Jackson versus Jones.

The other option Indiana has, is trading one of them. If the Pacers were to move off of one of these players via trade, I think Jones makes more sense to move because he's younger, and the cost of keeping him is more expensive with how much he is owed in guaranteed money.

NBA Draft: First and Second Round Picks

First Round

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Pacers estimated salary for a top four pick is between $10.6M-14.7M, and it would be the sixth highest paid player on the roster if their pick lands in the top 3.

Mathematically, if the Pacers retain their pick, it will cost them close to the equivalent of the Mid-Level Exception (MLE). The Pacers would still have their Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, which is approximately $6.1M.

Second Round

Indiana has zero second round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, but that doesn't mean they couldn't trade for one. The last two seasons, Indiana has made significant moves in the second round.

Last season the Pacers acquired the 38th overall pick (Kam Jones) from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for a 2030 second-round pick (via SAC) and cash considerations ($250k).



The previous season they swapped the 36th overall pick (Juan Nunez) for the 35th overall pick (Johnny Furphy), and sent $6M in cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs.

Jan 14, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers have made several trades over the last few seasons, including a small transaction at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, where the Pacers reacquired Doug McDermott. They sent McDermott to the Spurs in a sign-and-trade deal in 2021.

The Spurs will have three second-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. If the Pacers want to get into the 2nd round, after trading their own pick in a previous trade, parterning with the Spurs would be a likely scenario.

YEAR OF SECOND ROUND PICK DETAILS OF PICK 2027 Via UTA (no protections) 2028 Most Favorable of their own, or PHX 2029 Most Favorable of their own, or WAS 2030 Own 2031 Least Favorable of their own, WAS, MEM 2032 Own 2033 Own

Above is the list of available second round picks the Pacers currently have to trade. They clearly have some intriguing second round picks that teams could covet, as well as cash considerations.



With how tight the Pacers will be with money, and trying to avoid being a First Apron team, making a move to acquire another cheap contract, via the second round, makes too much sense.

Potential Trade Candidates

With the Pacers estimated salary to be around $214M (which includes the estimated salary of a top four pick), they will need to get below $209M to avoid the first apron.

The Pacers have two players from the 2023 NBA Draft class that will be restricted free agents in the summer of 2027. They are both on the final year of their rookie deals, and could be moved, similarly to Bennedict Mathurin, before the NBA Trade Deadline.

PLAYER CONTRACT Jarace Walker - Forward $8,478,542 - RFA in 2027 Ben Sheppard - Guard $5,031,669 - RFA in 2027

The Pacers could simply trade Ben Sheppard to another team, and that would get them right below the First Apron. However, it would not give them much wiggle room to operate. There is a possibility Sheppard gets moved before the trade deadline, but I find it unlikely. He fits into the Pacers' system, and will be cheaper to re-sign in restricted free agency. Especially compared to Walker.

Jarace Walker on the other hand makes nearly $3.5M more than Sheppard, and moving him in a trade could make some since, especially if the Pacers keep their top-four pick and select someone at his position.

Apr 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The value of Jarace Walker is a bit interesting to discuss. He is a former No. 8 overall pick, and has been an end of the rotation player for this team when fully healthy. Rick Carlisle has leaned more on the services of Ben Sheppard, as Walker was slower to develop into the Pacers system.

Back in 2023, the Indiana Pacers acquired a former No. 8 overall pick when they traded for Obi Toppin. The Knicks' return for Toppin was two second-round picks.

In three years for the Knicks, Toppin played 2,963 minutes in 201 games. His rookie season was in a shortened season due to the pandemic, and only 72 games were played. Walker has played 3,480 minutes in 184 games, but nearly 2,000 minutes came this season when the Pacers were decimated by injuries, and purposely trying to lose games.

While I think Walker might be a more valuable asset on the trade market than Obi Toppin, I think expectations of receiving a high return for him should be tempered. He's a young, skilled forward, but has not shown enough consistency throughout his career.

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Most people who cover the league nationally would suggest that Obi Toppin as a casuality to be traded. I don't think that is realistic, at least not for the next few season, where Indiana is trying to win a championship.

He is the Pacers best option for a floorspacing five, and fits perfectly into their style and system. His play during the playoffs also elevated, and he proved that he can play at the highest level, albeit, in a backup big role.

His value to the Pacers is greater than what his value would be on the open market. Moving off Obi Toppin, especially after Myles Turner left in last year's offseason, would leave Indiana without a reliable floor-spacer.

Potential Free Agents

While we know the Pacers have not historically been a tax paying team, who says that they won't change course to put themselves in the best position to win a championship?

The Pacers could stay as a First Apron team and still use their Taxpayer MLE to sign a free agent, and avoid the Second Apron, which has stricter policies.

Here are a few names I like for the Pacers:

PLAYER FORMER TEAM PREVIOUS SALARY POSITION Jock Landale Atlanta Hawks $2,461,463 Center Tim Hardaway Jr. Denver Nuggets $2,296,274 Guard Khris Middleton Dallas Mavericks $33,296,296 Forward

Jock Landale

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) reacts after a three point basket against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Pacers could walk into training camp with just Ivica Zubac, Jay Huff, and Micah Potter in the center room. However, looking to find an upgrade over Huff and Potter at a reasonable price is something I'd considered.

Last year, Memphis elected to trade Jay Huff so they could sign Jock Landale as a depth piece big. As the Grizzlies blew up their team this season to enter into a full rebuild, Landale was rerouted to the Atlanta Hawks.

PLAYER PTS REB AST FG% 3PT% FT% BLK STL MIN Landale 10.6 5.7 1.7 51.5% 38.3% 63.5% 0.5 0.6 22.1 Huff 9.5 4.0 1.5 49.2% 31.8% 82.3% 1.8 0.5 20.9 Potter 9.6 4.8 1.5 51.8% 43.0% 84.2% 0.3 0.4 19.0

In 68 games this season, the Austrailan big man is averaging 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He is shooting 51.5% from the field, 38.3% from three, and 63.5% from the free throw line.

Landale is capable of spacing the floor with a consistent three-point shot, but if you close out too hard, he will drive by you. While he is not a great rim protector, he does have the lateral quickness to defend in space and can switch on guards.

This is his fifth year in the league and he has made drastic improvements to his game. Nearly doubling his points and minutes per game has helped him prove his worth. While the stats are similar for all three centers listed above, Landale has been slightly better, and is a better perimeter defender than the other two.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The veteran guard has been a journeyman in the league his whole career, but has thrived the last two seasons in a bench role.

Hardaway Jr. is having a career best three-point shooting season, connecting on 40.7% of his attempts on 6.9 attempts per game.

Since turning 30 four seasons ago, Hardaway has been a durable bench piece, that was a part of the Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals team in 2023-2024, and a key contributor for Detroit in their first round matchup against the New York Knicks. He's played in 308 out of a possible 328 games the last four years.

Now with the Denver Nuggets, Hardaway Jr. is once again contributing off the bench for a team that is expected to make a deep playoff push. He's averaging 13.5 points per game in 26.6 minutes. His current salary is a minimum contract, which would be gladly welcomed by a Pacers' team that is trying to add low salary contracts who can help them compete for a championship.

Indiana lost a key bench scorer when they traded away Bennedict Mathurin, and a veteran guard who can contribute on both sides of the floor would be a welcomed addition. Even if his dad --and former Pacer--doesn't love Tyrese Haliburton.

Khris Middleton

Mar 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Gary Trent Jr. (5) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

You might have been blown away that Khris Middleton made this list, especially seeing how much money he earned this season.

However, Middleton is a 34-year-old wing who has suffered several injuries, specifically during the 2022-2024 range.

List of injuries:



-2022 (Wrist Surgery & MCL Sprain) -- Missed 20 games with wrist, Missed rest of playoffs with MCL

-2023 (Knee Surgery) -- Offseason surgery on right knew, entered season on minutes restriction

-2024 (Ankle Sprain) -- Missed 16 games

-2024 (Ankle Surgery) -- Offseason surgery on BOTH ankles and missed first 21 games

Milwaukee traded away Middleton at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline in a four-team deal. Middleton found himself on a young Washington team where he played just fourteen games. Many expected the Wizards to buyout his contract in the final year, but they opted to keep him on the roster and dealt him to Dallas in the Anthony Davis deal.

This season, Middleton has played in 62 games for both the Wizards and the Mavericks, averaging 10.2 points per game, on 41.9% shooting from the field, 35.5% from three, and 87.3% from the free throw line.

Apr 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana should only offer Middleton a veteran minumum contract, as he has drastically dipped in overall production. That being said, he is a veteran that knows how to win at the highest level, as he played a significant part in the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship.

Middleton has a relationship with Pacers forward, Aaron Nesmith, as they are both from Charleston, South Carolina. Nesmith was the mentee, and Middleton was the mentor. It was a fun story to cover during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as Nesmith was often tasked with guarding Middleton, who torched the Pacers all series long.

Jan 18, 2013; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle checks on shooting guard Vince Carter (25) who was injured during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center. The Thunder defeated the Mavericks in overtime 117-114. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When I think of Indiana adding a veteran like Middleton, I think of when the Dallas Mavericks added Vince Carter, and he thrived playing for Rick Carlisle. He was in the running for Sixth Man of the Year honors at age 37 averaging 12 points per game off the bench.

Carter had lost a step athletically, but became an elite three-point shooter, shooting between 39 and 40% during a two-year window. While it's not the perfect comparison, Rick Carlisle knows how to utilize a once All-Star level player, and turn the latter part of their career into a significant contributor off the bench.

Adding a veteran presence, who would seamlessly fit into the locker room, and can still contribute, albeit in a lesser role, would make sense for a Pacers team that is trying to make a championship run. Health will be the biggest question mark for Middleton, and after a year full of injuries for the Pacers, I can see them pivoting to a different option, although a Middleton signing for the minimum wouldn't be surprising.

Final Thoughts

This feels like a pretty straight-forward offseason for the Pacers. If they keep their first round pick, the offseason is mostly quiet, with the exception of exploring minor upgrades at the point guard and center spots.

Roster changes will happen, if it's just a handful of players that are brought in. Indiana has a solid core in place, and they just need to make a few moves around the edges. But most importantly, they need to retain their 2026 first round pick, and draft a potential star that could be paired with Tyrese Haliburton for the next decade.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.