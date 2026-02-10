Clippers Weren’t Looking to Trade Zubac, but Couldn’t Turn Down Pacers’ Offer

On Monday afternoon, Los Angeles Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank met with reporters to reflect on his trade deadline decisions, most notably, the move that sent Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers.

Frank made it clear the organization was not actively shopping Zubac. However, he acknowledged that circumstances changed once Indiana presented what he described as a “godfather-type” offer.

“If someone makes us a ‘godfather-type’ offer, we have to look at it,” Frank said, citing the franchise’s limited remaining premium draft capital prior to the deal. Lawerence Frank

He admitted the internal conflict was real.

“Part of you is like, even though you know if they meet this threshold, it’s best for the organization, I can’t lie to you, I was kind of hoping [the Pacers] wouldn’t,” Frank told reporters.

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) celebrates with forward John Collins (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The comments underscored just how valued Zubac was within the organization, not only as a player, but as a person. Frank acknowledged the emotional weight that accompanies decisions of this magnitude, particularly when relationships with players and their families deepen over time.

Zubac developed into one of the league’s premier interior defenders during his tenure in Los Angeles. Last season marked a career peak, as he finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned Second-Team All-Defensive honors.

Clippers President Lawrence Frank says he told Ivica Zubac the night before the deadline that a team was very, very aggressive in trying to trade for him.



“Part of you is like, even though you know if they meet this threshold, it’s best for the organization, I can’t lie to you,… — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 9, 2026

As the press conference continued, Frank detailed the emotional toll of the decision.

“There were a lot of tears shed, by all of us. We didn’t want to trade him. But if there’s an offer that’s just too good to say no to, that enhances our future, we’re going to have to seriously think about it.”

Following the trade, Zubac returned to the Clippers’ facility to personally say goodbye to teammates, coaches, and staff. According to Frank, the center spent six to eight hours at the facility that day.

“I’ve had a couple conversations with Zu since,” Frank added. “And now he’s super excited to be a Pacer. He knows next year they’ll be one of the favorites to win a championship. And he knows how much the Pacers wanted him. So that’s the shift that we all make.”

For Indiana, the acquisition goes beyond filling a roster need. It adds a player universally praised for his professionalism, loyalty, and presence within a locker room.

When a player leaves an organization to that level of emotion , and with that level of praise, it speaks volumes. If Zubac brings the same character and impact to Indiana that he did to Los Angeles, his influence will extend well beyond the court.

And if the Pacers are indeed entering a championship window, they have added not only a top-tier center, but someone built for the moment.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.