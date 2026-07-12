Should the Pacers be concerned by other moves in the East?

The Indiana Pacers were 1 game away from being NBA Champions just 2 seasons ago. The season before they were Eastern Conference Finalist. So why does it feel like the Pacers are not being respected?

The East has significantly improved this offseason, and many have stopped talking about the Pacers. I think there are 2 main reasons for this. First, the Pacers had a horrible year.

This is not their fault as they cannot help Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in game 7 of the NBA finals then missed all of last year. Ever since that moment it was known the Pacers would not be as competitive as they would have hoped.

The second reason is because of the improvements other teams have made. The Miami Heat have added Giannis Antetotkounmpo, the Toronto Raptors have added Kawhi Leonard, then the Philedelphia76ers landed Jaylen Brown. These were all big splashes that could change the trajectory of the conference.

Indiana did make some good signings and added Ivica Zubac during the past season. It is not the same team that made the Finals, I would argue they are even better. But during the offseason people are not interested in getting better they are interested in storylines, and Indiana has not produced any.

So, should the Pacers be concerned about the other teams additions? That answer for me is No. I still strongly believe in the Pacers and think they will be right in the mix in the Eastern Conference once again. They just need to be healthy to remind everyone how good they truly are.

Hear what others from Pacers OnSI have to say:

Tyler Smith

“The Pacers could have an even better team than the one that went to the NBA Finals 13 months ago. But that doesn’t guarantee anything in an ever-changing Eastern Conference. It will be a different dynamic, and they’ll also no longer be able to sneak up on anybody. The Knicks, Celtics, Cavs, and Pistons will remain tough, and now teams like the Heat, Raptors and Sixers should be in the mix for more. That does not even include other talented teams that could surprise, and a bottom third of the conference that should also be improved. The Pacers should be in the mix as well, but they will have their work cut out for them.”

Alex Golden

“Worried? I do not think that is the word I would use to describe how they should feel about the East. Look, the Eastern Conference has become increasingly formidable following the additions of Giannis to Miami, Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia, and Kawhi’s return to Toronto. The road to the NBA Finals is undoubtedly more treacherous, with several obstacles in Indiana’s way. But let’s not rewrite history and pretend the Pacers’ path to the Finals in 2024-25 was some leisurely stroll through a depleted conference. Indiana was 24 minutes away from conquering the Larry O’Brien, and that would’ve required them defeating one of the best team’s in recent memory. Indiana is a sleeping giant heading into the 2026-27 season, and it’s not so much about how worried they should be about the other foes in the East, but how worried they should be about the Pacers.”