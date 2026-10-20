The real reason Ryan Rollins got mad at Tyrese Haliburton is ridiculous

INDIANAPOLIS -- There is no love lost between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, but apparently, all it takes to reignite this rivalry is a little tug on a jersey and a bruised ego.

What was supposed to be a relatively meaningless preseason finale quickly turned into another heated chapter of one of the NBA's most entertaining rivalries. And this time, Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins decided to take matters into his own hands less than 90 seconds into the game.

The the reason behind his frustration? Well, it's a bad as petty as it gets.

On Indiana's opening possession, Rollins was defending Tyrese Haliburton when he grabbed a handful of the Pacers star's jersey. Haliburton wasn't interested in letting that slide, aggressively swatting Rollins' forearm away to free himself from the contact.

The two exchanged words, and for a brief moment, it appeared that would be the end of it.

Spoiler alert: It wasn't.

Rollins subsequently intercepted an errant pass from Pascal Siakam, leading to a Milwaukee three-pointer. A possession later, the Bucks were pushing the ball in transoition when Tyler Herro pulled up for a deep three.

As the shot went up, Haliburton turned his back to Rollins.

That's when things got ugly.

Rather than focusing on the rebound, Rollins appeared to take a running start, lower his shoulder and deliver a nasty blindside shot with his forearm directly into Haliburton's back, sending the Pacers guard crashing to the floor.

All of this because Haliburton didn't appreciate having his jersey grabbed on the opening possession?

Talk about an overreaction.

Haliburton certainly wasn't amused. Sitting on the hardwood, he sarcastically clapped in Rollins' direction before getting to his feet and delivering a message that didn't require any interpretation.

"You a b****...you heard me."

With Siakam and Zubac standing between the two guards, Rollins didn't offer much of a response. Meanwhile, the officials declined to review the incident for a potential hostile act, despite Haliburton's protests.

But the verbal sparring wasn't finished.

As Haliburton continued pleading his case to the refereesm Rollins chimed in with a challenge.

"You ain't tough," Rollins declared.

Haliburton immediately fired back, "F*** out of here. What you saying?"

Rollins then seemingly tried to distance himself from the confrontation. "I ain't do nothing," Rollins proclaimed.

Haliburton wasn't buying it. He looked at him and said, "you grabbed my jersey."

And just like that, the entire reidiculous confrontation came full circle.

What began with Rollins grabbing Haliburton's jersey had esecalated into a cheap shot, a heated exchange (that got both players technical fouls) and another reminder that these two franchises can't seem to share a basketball court without something happening.

Of course, Haliburton wasn't about to let his basketball do the talking quietly, either.

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) defend during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shortly after the altercation, the Pacers star came down the floor and buried a three-pointer in Rollins' face.

Haliburton's message afterward was straightforward, "You can't f*** with me."

If there is one thing Haliburton has demonstrated throughout his career, it's that he has absolutely no problem engaging in trash talk. In fact, he seems to enjoy it even more when the opponent happens to be wearing a Milwaukee Bucks uniform.

And Rollins was about to get another reminder.

During the second quarter, Rollins continued defending Haliburton with excessive physicality, eventually picking up his third personal foul.

Before Taylor Jenkins could even motion to the end of the bench for a substitution to be made, Haliburton loudly and obnoxiously yelled in the direction of Milwaukee's sideline with a one word jab, "Sub!"

Haliburton made sure that Rollins heard him and said it multiple times until he had reached the sideline.

Was this petty by Haliburton? Absolutely.

Hilarious? Depending on which side of the rivalry you're on, unquestionably.

But that's what makes Haliburton such an entertaining villain. He doesn't just want to beat you. He wants to make sure you hear about it along the way.

And Milwaukee knows that better than any team.

Milwaukee's favorite villain isn't going anywhere

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made shot in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haliburton didn't return for the second half, but that didn't stop Bucks' fans from making their feelings known on social media.

Milwaukee eventually escaped with a 128 to 127 overtime victory, giving Bucks fans an opportunity to celebrate another preseason win and direct some additional trash talk toward Indiana.

Congratulations, Milwaukee, Hang the preseason banner.

While the final score provided Bucks fans with temporary bragging rights, the bigger story was another example of just how deeply Haliburton has gotten under the skin of Milwaukee's basketball community.

The Pacers have eliminated the Bucks in each of their last two playoff meetings, and Halliburton has played a staring role and turning what was once a relatively ordinary divisional matchup into a legitimate rivalry.

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) holds the ball while Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what makes this particular feud even more fascinating as Halliburton's connection to Wisconsin.

The Pacers point guard grew up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, roughly 90 miles north of Milwaukee. He was once a Bucks fan himself, making his transformation into one of the franchise's, most despised opponents all the more entertaining.

And the bad blood hasn't been limited to basketball.

Earlier this year, Haliburton found himself in the middle of another Wisconsin Sports controversy after the Milwaukee Brewers canceled a scheduled ceremonial first pitch appearance three years ago.

Rather than letting the situation disappear quietly, Haliburton took his fandom to the Brewers' biggest rival: The Chicago Cubs.

Haliburton eventually threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley field before a game against Milwaukee, adding another delicious layer to this ongoing feud with Wisconsin sports fans.

It's almost impressive how effortlessly Haliburton manages to antagonize an entire sports market.

The best part? He appears to love every second of it.

Haliburton has embraced being Milwaukee's public enemy No. 1

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to a player on the LA Clippers in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At this point, Haliburton might as well be the Joker to Milwaukee's Batman.

He smiles, laughs, talks trash and seems to find endless entertainment in the frustration he creates.

And the more Milwaukee reacts, the more ammunition he has.

That's what made Friday's confrontation with Rollins so fascinating. A simple disagreement over a jersey grab escalated into a physical altercation, and Haliburton responded by hitting a three, delivering another verbal jab and celebrating when his opponent was sent to the bench.

Rollins may have delivered the hardest hit, but Halliburton certainly appeared to get the last laugh in their individual battle.

There's nothing wrong with playing physical basketball. There's nothing wrong with standing up for yourself, either. But taking a blindside shot at an opponent who isn't looking because he swatted your arm away as an entirely different conversation.

And if Rollins was hoping to intimidate Haliburton, the results suggest he accomplished the exact opposite.

For Pacers fans, the entire sequence was another reminder of why Haliburton has become such a beloved figure in Indiana. He doesn't shy away from confrontation, he embraces the intensity of rivalries and he has the confidence to back up his words with his play.

For Bucks fans, it's another reason to despise him.

And for everyone else? It's tremendous entertainment.

The preseason finale may not have met anything in the standings, but it proved that the hostility between these two teams isn't going anywhere.

Milwaukee got the win on the scoreboard, Rollins got his cheap shot in, and Bucks fans got to celebrate a one-point overtime victory in early October.

But Haliburton has already won the battles that mattered most against Milwaukee.

And judging by how much he continues to enjoy playing the villain, he has no intention of giving up that role anytime soon.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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