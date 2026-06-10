If there is any position the Pacers are set at, it's the power forward spot. With Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin leading the group, there won't be much playing time available at at the four. However, if the Pacers lean more into the Obi Toppin at the five groups, then there would be a need for another power forward.

With Johnny Furphy sidelined with a torn ACL, there could be some added intrigue to find a depth piece at the four in case of an additional injury to Siakam or Toppin. The Pacers could also prioritize players at this position that are versatile and can play either the three or the five.

Here are the top five power forwards I think make the most sense for the Pacers to target in free agency, as part of a series we have done on all five positions.

1. Sandro Mamukelashvili | Toronto Raptors | 27 years old

Nov 15, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Toronto Raptors forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Offensively, Mamu is an efficient shooter, with guard-like skills for a big man. He's a strong driver, has a dangerous floater, and is a connective passer. Mamu can finish with both hands, moves well off the basketball, makes quick decisions, and is an effective rebounder.

Defensively, he's not a rim protector, but plays with effort and grit. His high basketball IQ makes up for his defensive limitations. He is strong and plays well within a team system.

There are limitations to his overall game, but I think he provides the Pacers with nice versatility in their frontcourt room. He will have several suitors in the offseason, but he's played time at the small-ball five and the four. He deserves to be in the 10-man rotation for any team, which is the major hiccup for the Pacers -- they can't promise that.

Stats in 2025-26:

11.2 points

4.9 rebounds

1.9 assists

52.3% from the field

38.9% from three

74.7% from the free-throw line

21.9 minutes per game

2. Jae'Sean Tate | Houston Rockets | 30 years old

Oct 10, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) dunks the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Each year that goes by, Tate finds himself losing minutes and falling further out of the Rockets' rotation. At just 6-foot-4, he has been asked to play above his size spending a majority of his minutes playing the small-ball four. Because of his stocky size and strength, the Rockets have found success with Tate in these small-ball lineups.

As Tate has become more of a fan-favorite who only plays sparingly, he will have options in free agency with the expectations of him returning are doubtful. For what the Pacers are looking for, Tate would be a good depth piece. He can play the three or the four, is a defensive wild card they can use throughout the season, and has been a solid locker room guy for Houston.

There will likely be suitors for Tate on a minimum contract but it would be shocking if he made more than that. He's a solid depth piece veteran that still has some game left in the tank.

Stats in 2025-26:

2.8 points

1.6 rebounds

0.5 assists

51.4% from the field

31.3% from three

63.6% from the free-throw line

8.8 minutes per game

3. Harrison Barnes | San Antonio Spurs | 34 years old

Oct 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket while defended by Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Barnes spent a good portion of the season as a starter for the San Antonio Spurs before moving to a bench role. Barnes is finishing the coming off the final year of his 3-year, $54M contract. At 34 years old, Barnes still has plenty to offer, but his next contract will be closer to part of the mid-level exception. It would be surprising if a team offered him anywhere near close to $15M, but somewhere in the $7-$10M range makes sense.

For the Pacers, Barnes is a veteran who can play the three or the four. His ceiling is significantly lower than when Indiana was rumored to have interest three seasons ago, but he is still a capable rotational player. Right now, Barnes is probably a better player than Sheppard or Walker, but he's the best versin of himself playing the four and he is not better than Obi Toppin.

I would not expect the Pacers to pursue Barnes early on in free agency, but if he doesn't latch onto a team after the first couple of weeks and the Pacers fail to find help, then looking at Barnes would make sense.

Stats in 2025-26:

9.9 points

2.8 rebounds

1.9 assists

45.6% from the field

38.8% from three

82.9% from the free-throw line

25.8 minutes per game

4. Tari Eason | Houston Rockets | 25 years old

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Eason is a restricted free agent and was one of my draft favorites in 2022. The Rockets are huge believers in his game, so I expect him to return, but the Pacers would be remiss to not see if he is available.

He's 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan. He can block shots, disrupts passing lanes, has elite lateral quickness, one of the best in the league at causing steals and getting deflections, and plays with a relentless motor.

A lightning bolt in transition, Eason loves to get out in the open floor and if he isn't running to the rim, he shoots lights out from the corner three. Indiana would need to work with Houston on a sign-and-trade to make the Eason addition happen, because he will demand more than the Mid-Level Exception (MLE). I have him fourth because the likelihood of this happening is less than 1%.

Stats in 2025-26:

10.5 points

6.3 rebounds

1.5 assists

41.6% from the field

35.8% from three

77.6% from the free-throw line

25.8 minutes per game

5. Karlo Matkovic | New Orleans Pelicans | 25 years old

Jan 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Karlo Matkovic (17) battle for possession for a rebound during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

If the Pacers are looking to take a flier on anyone that can help their frontcourt, look no further than the big man in New Orleans, Karlo Matkovic. Entering the third year of his career, Matkovic's free agency is in the hands of the Pelicans front office as he has a team option for $2.29M.

What makes Matkovic so intriguing his style of play. He shot a 42.2% from three last season albeit in limited time. His relentlessness, high motor, and speed makes him a terrific transition player. He ranked third in dunks for the Pelicans last season showcasing his athleticism, but he's got some polish to his offensive game as a short-roller in the pick-and-roll.

Defensively, he is an active weak-side rim protector, and can switch on to multiple positions. There is a lot to like about his game, but his high basketball IQ is what makes him a complete player. For a depth piece big who can play the four or the five, there is a lot to like with his game, especially since he is Croatian like Ivica Zubac.

Stats in 2025-26:

5.7 points

3.7 rebounds

0.8 assists

60.4% from the field

42.2% from three

73.2% from the free-throw line

14.7minutes per game

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.