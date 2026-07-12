Indiana Pacers: Winners and Losers of the Offseason

The Indiana Pacers approached free agency focused on adding complementary pieces with the belief that those changes would strengthen an already talented roster without sacrificing the continuity that helped propel the franchise to the NBA Finals.

Indiana signed Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. to veteran contracts, traded Kam Jones for Purdue standout on draft night, brought back Kobe Brown on a two-way deal, and waived Micah Potter so they could make the Nance Jr. signing official. None of these moves exist in a vacuum. Every addition, subtraction, and transaction has a domino effect throughout the roster.

Some players now have a clearer path to earning minutes, while others will face steeper competition for playing time, or see a role change altogether. Whether it's because of increased opportunity, added pressure, or a shifting place in the rotation, here are the biggest winners and losers from the Pacers' offseason moves.

Jay Huff - Winner

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Pacers lost their first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers following the NBA Draft Lottery, President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Prithchard, made it clear that Jay Huff and Micah Potter would compete for the backup center role. Fast-forward two months, and Potter is no longer on the roster.

Instead of bringing in another traditional backup center, Indiana signed Larry Nance Jr., a versatile veteran who is more likely to split his minutes is as the third-string power forward and small-ball center. That leaves Huff with a golden opportunity. Unless another move is made before training camp, the backup center job is clearly his to lose.

Perhaps more importantly, the Pacers' lack of urgency to add another true center speaks volumes about the organization's confidence in Huff. Indiana appears comfortable giving him every opportunity to seize the role during the regular season, with Obi Toppin still available as a proven small-ball option at the five. Toppin excelled in that role throughout the Pacers' 2025 playoff run, giving Rick Carlisle another reliable wrinkle if matchups call for it.

Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker - Losers

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (8) brings the ball up the court as Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) and forward Jarace Walker (5) defend during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the addition of Oubre Jr., one of Jarace Walker or Ben Sheppard is likely to find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the backup wing rotation. Both were selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft -- Walker at No. 8 overall and Sheppard at No. 26 -- and both are set to become restricted free agents next summer.

The current restricted free agent market under the CBA has been relatively stagnant, meaning Indiana could potentially retain both on team-friendly contracts. Even so, committing more than $5 million annually to a player who isn't part of the nightly rotation isn't an ideal use of resources.

Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard | Pacers.com

The Pacers' decision to replace Micah Potter with Larry Nance Jr. also gives the front office greater financial flexibility. Indiana is now much closer to the luxury tax threshold, meaning a trade involving either Walker or Sheppard could be enough to get them below, or close to below the tax line. Considering the Pacers have not paid the luxury tax in more than two decades, it's fair to wonder if ownership would prefer to trim salary without disrupting the team's established top-eight rotation.

For those reasons, the battle between Walker and Sheppard could become the defining storyline of training camp. Their competition for minutes won't just shape the second unit -- it could also have significant implications for Indiana's financial outlook and long-term roster construction.

Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith - Winners

Jan 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrate against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are among the biggest winners from Indiana's signing of Kelly Oubre Jr. because it gives them another proven, capable wing defender to lean on throughout the season.

While Oubre isn't the defender that Nembhard or Nesmith is, he represents a meaningful upgrade over the players who were competing for those reserve wing minutes, particularly Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker. More importantly, he gives Rick Carlisle another starting-caliber wing to deploy if either Nembhard or Nesmith misses time, gets into foul trouble, or simply needs a breather.

For much of last season, Indiana relied heavily on Nembhard and Nesmith to take on the toughest perimeter assignments every night. Adding Oubre eases some of that burden. His combination of size, length, athleticism, and defensive versatility gives the Pacers another option to throw at opposing team's best scorers, allowing Nembhard and Nesmith to stay fresher over the course of an 82-game season while providing valuable insurance if either starter is unavailable.

Taelon Peter and Ethan Thompson - Losers

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter (4) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for the players already on two-way contracts, Indiana's recent moves have created a numbers crunch. The Pacers agreed to a two-way deal with Kobe Brown, extended a qualifying offer to Jalen Slawson to make him a restricted free agent, and are reportedly expected to sign Braden Smith to a two-way contract.

That leaves five players competing for just three spots, meaning two of them will likely be squeezed out before the regular season begins. With raining camp still to come, the competition for those final roster spots will be fierce, and the path to remaining in the organization has become significantly more difficult for everyone involved.

Final Thoughts

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (left) and guard Quenton Jackson on the red carpet prior to the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana believes in its core, and rightfully so. When Tyrese Haliburton has been healthy enough to finish a playoff series, the Pacers have yet to lose one. While his health -- and the health of the roster as a whole -- will be the biggest factor in determining how far this team can go, Indiana has every reason to believe it can once again compete at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers didn't make the splashiest moves of the offseason, but they didn't need to tear apart a group that reached the NBA Finals. Instead, they focused on strengthening the roster around the edges, adding depth, versaility, and competition without sacrificing continuity.

This is a team ready to lace up its boots and get back in the trenches. The hunger to prove the 2025 postseason was no fluke is real, and the disappointment of falling short is still fresh. The road through the Eastern Conference will be more difficult than it was 13 months ago. but don't mistake a quiet offseason for a lack of ambition. This roster is full of determined players who believe they have unfinished business to settle.

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