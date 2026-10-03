Three Takeaways From Day 3 of Pacers Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS -- After a day off from practice on Thursday, the guys were back at it on Friday as they continue to get ready for the start of the regular season.

Pacers reserve center Jay Huff is loving how the second unit is jelling, Kelly Oubre Jr. is learning how to adapt to Indiana's system, and Rick Carlisle thinks the group still has a ways to go.

Here are three takeaways from Friday's practice.

Jay Huff likes the progress the second unit is making

Jay Huff lays the ball up at Pacers practice. | Pacers Instagram

When asked about how the first few days of camp have been, Huff had nothing but positive things to say.

"It's been good. We've been getting after it," Huff said with a smile. "Our second unit has been jelling really well, so it's been fun."

The main reason Huff likes the way this second unit is jelling is because of their ability to get up and down the floor, playing fast like the starters.

"We play fast. That's something the Pacers pride themselves on," Huff said. "For us to come in and continue that speed that the first unit would be playing with, it's really, really good."

One player that has stood out specifically for Huff is Oubre. "Kelly's been playing great," Huff said. "(He's a really, really good addition for us."

Huff specifically likes the way Oubre throws him lobs, gets to the rim, the ability to knock down shots from the three-point line, and his overall versatility. Off the court, Huff likes how easy Oubre is to get along with and thinks he's fun to be around.

Coach Carlisle thinks the Pacers still have some work to do

Carlisle answers media questions after practice. | Pacers YouTube

Following Huff's media session, Carlisle was asked what he's seen from the Blue Team (the reserves) after Huff admitted he was happy with the way the unit has been playing.

"Oh, he is," Carlisle said with a smirk. "That group has had some good stretches. (But) look, we got quite a ways to go in a lot of areas. This is practice number three. We're making progress, the blue team is doing a lot of good things. So, we just got to keep our eye on the ball and keep pushing ahead."

Kelly Oubre Jr. on adapting to the Pacers system and settling down here

Kelly Oubre Jr. shoots the ball at Pacers practice | Pacers Instagram

"Everyday is a learning process," Oubre said. "It's gonna be like that all year. But one thing I've learned is that I love this style of play."

The twelve year veteran has never played in a system that moves the ball this quickly and plays so unselfishly.

"I love thriving in a 0.5 system, making quick decisions and (playing) unselfish basketball," Oubre said. "I'm excited, and the sky is the limit."

Choosing Indiana was a no-brainer of a decision for Oubre. But it wasn't just because of the brand of basketball they play. He sees this as a great place for his family to settle down.

"I have a family and my life has slowed down tremendously," Oubre said. "Indiana is the perfect place for us to grow, get rooted and continue to just evolve as people."

Final Thoughts

Ben Sheppard (left) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (right) captured on court together at Pacers practice. | Pacers.com

Day 3 gave us some insight on how well the second unit has been playing through the first three days of camp, but there is still a lot to improve upon as a team.

Huff is really impressed with the way Oubre fits into the system, Carlisle sees progress being made, and Oubre Jr. is falling in love with the Pacers' style of play.

The Pacers will hold their fourth training camp practice on Saturday before playing a scrimmage in front of fans at Fan Jam on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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