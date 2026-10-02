Pacers Offer Early Look at How Rotation Could Take Shape

INDIANAPOLIS — the Indiana Pacers are entering the 2026-27 season mostly healthy and ready to compete for an NBA Championship.

The season formally opened this week, starting with Media Day on Monday and continuing with training camp practices in the subsequent days.

Despite no confirmation from Coach Carlisle, the practice clips shared by the Pacers’ social media pages give us a clear sense of the first and second units.

The First Unit

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting lineup aligns with expectations: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Ivica Zubac.

This group is expected to rank among the East’s strongest due to their versatility, defensive potential, and offensive strength. Integrating Big Zu with the other four—who share strong chemistry—is their main hurdle. Zubac’s basketball IQ is exceptional, easing concerns about his move into the Pacers’ starting lineup. Conversely, his distinct skill set adds excitement. He can open aspects of the offense that a floor-spacing big would not have produced.

The Second Unit

Jay Huff converts the reverse slam dunk at Pacers training camp. | Pacers.com

Much like the starting five, the second unit matches expectations: T.J.McConnell, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin, and Jay Huff.

McConnell and Toppin are the only two staples of this unit from the 2025 NBA Finals group. Oubre replaces Mathurin, Walker replaces Sheppard, and Huff replaces Bryant.

This is an intriguing group of players with a ton of size. Aside from McConnell —who stands at 6-foot-1– your next shortest player is 6-foot-8. All four players surrounding McConnell are not just tall, but they possess long wingspans. This is a group that could be very disruptive, especially with a rim protector in Huff behind them.

Offensively, McConnell serves as the engine directing the unit. Oubre Jr. excels as a slasher and has developed a stronger three-point shot. At forward, Walker and Toppin share familiarity with the system from their time together since 2023. Both can shoot efficiently from distance and finish above the rim. Huff shot better in Memphis than during his season as Indiana’s starter, yet a smaller bench role might restore his accuracy. He also stands alone as the NBA’s top backward dunker.

Defensively, this group offers switchability, athleticism, and length. Although no player excels at individual rebounding, their size supports gang rebounding that could restrict opponents to one possession or generate additional offensive chances.

The Third Unit

Quenton Jackson passes the ball at Pacers training camp practice. | Pacers.com

With Johnny Furphy and Larry Nance Jr. sidelined with injuries, the Pacers third unit looks different compared to what you might expect: Quenton Jackson, Ben Sheppard, Kobe Brown, Jalen Slawson, and Keba Keita.

Jackson and Sheppard are the only two players on the Pacers 15-man roster. Brown and Slawson signed two-way contracts with the team this summer. And Keita signed an Exhibit-10 contract a few weeks ago, as he plans to play for the Pacers G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom.

This group is extremely athletic, full of energy, and pesky on the defensive side of ball.

Slawson is one of the best chase-down blockers on the team and possess a high-motor. Brown improved as a shooter once being traded here and his sturdy frame allows him to guard 1-5. Sheppard is a tenacious defender, who is quick and shot over 40% from distance after Thanksgiving last season. Jackson is a combo guard with elite speed and scoring capabilities. And lastly, Keita is a human pogostick that can jump out of the gym for rebounds and lobs.

Final Thoughts

Pacers at Practice | Pacers.com

There is nothing too surprising with how the Pacers lineups have looked during the first few days of training camp practices.

Things can change over the next few weeks, and how the rotations shake out during the preseason will reveal more to us on how the coaching staff envisions their depth chart.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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