Top 10 Pacers Offseason Trade Targets to Upgrade the Roster

When Myles Turner departed in free agency last offseason, the biggest question surrounding the Pacers was simple: how would they replace his impact at center? The answer came unexpectedly when Indiana traded for Jay Huff, a 7-foot big out of Memphis.

At the time, Huff was largely unknown to most fans, but the intrigue came from the mystery. That sense of unpredictability could once again define Indiana’s offseason.

Feb 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) grabs a pass in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Depending on how the draft lottery shakes out, the Pacers could take a quieter approach. Still, even if they land a top pick, there’s a strong case to be made that this roster needs upgrades around the edges through trades.

Looking back at Indiana’s run to the NBA Finals, the biggest weakness was clear, center depth. The Pacers struggled to stay afloat at the five whenever Turner was off the floor, and even had stretches where they couldn’t consistently control the position with him in the lineup.

That’s why this offseason should be about reinforcing key areas: adding talent to the center rotation, finding a reliable scoring punch off the bench, and upgrading the third-string point guard spot.

These moves might not generate headlines, but they are the types of additions that can elevate a contender from good to great.

Trade Targets Big Board

1). Yves Missi — Backup Center

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) looks to pass the ball against Orlando Magic center/forward Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans remain one of the league’s more unpredictable teams, and reports have suggested they’ve taken calls on their young big man out of Baylor. While Missi may not profile as a long-term starting center, he fits perfectly as a high-level backup behind Ivica Zubac. His potential role mirrors what Ian Mahinmi once provided for Roy Hibbert during Indiana’s earlier playoff runs, a dependable interior presence off the bench.

2). Kenrich Williams — Small-Ball Five Depth

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) walks down the court during a game against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City will soon face difficult financial decisions as it navigates the luxury tax and apron restrictions. Kenrich Williams could become a casualty of that crunch. A career near-40% three-point shooter with defensive versatility, “Kenny Hustle” brings energy and toughness. Though undersized at 6-foot-7 for a full-time center role, his versatility makes him an intriguing depth piece.

3). Kyle Filipowski — Backup Center

Mar 2, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) and Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) go for a rebound during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Filipowski’s role expanded significantly in Utah following Walker Kessler’s injury, and he took advantage of the opportunity. With Kessler due for a new contract and Jaren Jackson Jr. now in the fold, Utah may be open to moving Filipowski. He offers offensive versatility as a passer and floor spacer, along with solid rebounding, all on a team-friendly contract.

4). AJ Green — Floor-Spacer

Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Bucks’ offseason hinges on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future. If Milwaukee pivots toward a rebuild, players like AJ Green could become available. Green emerged as a reliable starter, shooting 41.9% from three while averaging 10.4 points per game. His shooting and improving defense would give Indiana valuable spacing and depth behind Aaron Nesmith.

5). Aaron Wiggins — Bench Scorer

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Wiggins has quietly proven he can fill it up in limited opportunities. He averaged 9.4 points across 65 games, with multiple outings of 17+ points, and had an 18-point performance in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals. If Oklahoma City looks to trim its roster, Wiggins could be a cost-effective scoring option off Indiana’s bench.

6). Max Christie — Three-and-D Wing

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Christie is one of the more appealing young wings on this list. He averaged 12.3 points per game while shooting 40.4% from three, and he’s still just 23 years old. Dallas may be reluctant to move him after a breakout season, but if they remain in a retooling phase, Indiana could make a compelling offer.

7). Derrick Jones Jr. — Defensive Wing

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) controls the ball during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

A proven contributor on Finals teams with Miami and Dallas, Jones Jr. brings playoff experience and defensive versatility. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and nearly a steal and a block per game last season. With uncertainty surrounding the Clippers’ future, he could become available, and would immediately strengthen Indiana’s wing defense.

8). Marcus Sasser — Third-String Point Guard

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) looks on during first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Indiana could use more stability at the third point guard spot, and Marcus Sasser offers intriguing upside. Though he shot just 39% from the field, he knocked down 41.5% from beyond the arc. A defensive-minded guard with scoring flashes, Sasser could fill a depth role behind Indiana’s primary ball handlers.

9). Vit Krejci — Depth Combo Guard

Mar 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci (27) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After being traded midseason from Atlanta to Portland, Krejci found himself out of the rotation. Still, his size (6-foot-8) and shooting (39% from three) make him a valuable depth piece. At just $2.7 million next season, he represents a low-risk addition with real upside.

10). Miles “Deuce” McBride — Guard Depth

Mar 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Knicks could shake up their roster if they fall short in the playoffs, and McBride might be available. A fearless competitor, he shot 41.3% from three this season and 37.4% for his career. Despite being undersized at 6-foot-2, his defensive edge, speed and toughness have made him a consistent nuisance, especially against Indiana. His fit in the Pacers’ system would be seamless.

Conclusion

Indiana doesn’t need a complete overhaul, but it does need refinement. The foundation is in place, and with a few smart, targeted moves, the Pacers can address their weaknesses without sacrificing their identity. If they approach the offseason with the right balance of patience and aggression, this team has a real chance to take the next step toward a championship.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.