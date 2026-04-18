Three Areas the Indiana Pacers Must Improve to Return to Title Contention

While the Indiana Pacers have a strong roster intact, there is reason to believe they could make some improvements around the edges. In exit interviews for the season, Rick Carlisle said that if the Pacers don’t have lottery luck and their pick is to convey to the Clippers, “there’s a contingency plan to build the team up.” He later added in this same answer that “we’d probably have the ability to go get some other veterans.”

The Pacers have the belief that now that this season is behind them, all eyes are focused on getting back to the NBA Finals in the 2026-27 season. Yes, different players were given bigger roles this season to develop and grow their game, but ultimately, they need more help than their roster currently has.

Securing a top-four pick would be of significant help, but you have to remember that young players take time to develop and there still could be marginal moves to shore up the roster.

Here are the three areas I think Indiana will need to improve upon as they head into the offseason.

1. A Scoring Punch off the Bench

Nov 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Indiana’s roster, as currently constructed, has a pretty solid bench, but they still lack a guy who can go out there and get them a bucket when the offense falls apart. Bennedict Mathurin was sensational as that type of player off the bench for the Pacers the last couple of years, but once they traded him to the Clippers, there isn’t really an option currently on the roster unless you believe that Jarace Walker could develop into that role.

I believe that Jarace Walker could be a contributor for this team, especially if they lose their draft pick, but I’m not convinced that he is a guy who has the capability of scoring in one-on-one situations when the offense breaks down. The best one-on-one option off Indiana's bench is 34-year-old T.J. McConnell.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There are a couple of ways the Pacers could address this hole on their roster, and the obvious answer is through the draft. However, I only believe that AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson can carry that load for players projected in the top four. Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson can score on their own, but they’re not off-the-dribble, pull-up shooters in contested areas. It is more of a guard-specific role, and that is why Dybantsa or Peterson fit that perfectly.

If the Pacers don’t select one of Dybantsa or Peterson, or they lose their pick to the Clippers, they will have to look in free agency. It would be easier to find a veteran scorer in free agency if they don’t keep their pick, but they could also make a trade if necessary.

Free Agency

Nov 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) and forward Norman Powell (24) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CJ McCollum is a name I have circled for the Pacers if they lose their pick in the lottery, or on the lower end, I like Tim Hardaway Jr., who is a proven vet and having a great year out in Denver. Another name that I think will get paid more than the Pacers can offer is Norman Powell. After making the All-Star team this year, he really struggled with Miami the backend of the season. He will be 33 years old next season, but I think in a smaller role, he would make perfect sense in Indiana. A possible sign-and-trade with Miami *could* be an option.

Trade

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For potential trade candidates, Brice Sensabaugh from the Utah Jazz would be a cheaper option. For a more experienced player, Malik Monk makes a lot of sense, but he makes $20M next season, which is impossible for Indiana to match unless they moved off of Obi Toppin, and that isn’t happening. Who knows how desperate the Cavaliers will be if things don’t go well for them in the playoffs, but if there were any chance Indiana could steal Jaylon Tyson, that would be a home run. Tyson averages 13.2 points per game and shot an incredible 44.6% from three on 4.5 attempts this season.

No matter who they get, a scoring punch off the bench is a necessary addition.

2. A True Backup Center

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) shoots the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Jay Huff experience was an up-and-down one, and by the end of the season, I would say his play was more up than down. He has skills and can do certain things well, but it is hard for me to envision seeing him in any playoff rotation for the Pacers next season.

Thomas Bryant was the Pacers’ backup big for the majority of the 2024-25 season after a mid-December trade. He finished the regular season with the Pacers averaging 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game on 51.5, 32.1 and 83.0 shooting splits. Jay Huff this season averaged 21 minutes and scored 9.5 points per game, averaged 4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks on 47.6, 31.9 and 82.8 shooting splits.

The numbers are pretty similar when you compare them, but Huff had a significantly bigger role than Bryant did in his one year in Indiana. With that said, Bryant was not retained by the Pacers because he was unplayable at times in the playoffs, and after watching this season, I don’t think Huff would do much better in a playoff setting.

Trade

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) dunks the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Indiana really needs to consider going after another backup big to play behind Zubac. I love the idea of bringing in a young Yves Missi from New Orleans via trade. His a solid rim protector, and a terrific lob threat. His game is still raw, but his name came up often in trade rumors this past season. Indiana was tied to his name on multiple occasions, making his long-term fit in New Orleans questionable. Day’Ron Sharpe from Brooklyn is another name that I'd like to see Indiana go after, if Brooklyn picks up his team option. He averages nearly 9 points and 7 rebounds per game, while shooting 60% from the field. Similar to Missi, he is not a three-point threat, but is an interior force, with a strong frame.

Free Agents

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) reacts from the sideline in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For free agents, a big like Robert Williams III out of Portland would be a solid choice. He does come with an injury history, but was able to play 59-games this season, which is the second most games he's played in a season over his eight-year career. If Indiana wanted to bring in someone on a smaller deal, Jock Landale out of Atlanta could be a potential target. He averaged 10.6 points per game, and 5.7 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game this season.

Either way, I think there are plenty of options out there at the backup five, and even if you think Huff is as good as the players listed above, bringing them in to compete for the backup spot would push each player to be at the top of their game.

3. A Third-String Point Guard

Nov 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) holds back guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Imagesd | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While the Indiana Pacers are expected to be fully healthy next season with Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell, this is a group of guards that has sustained injuries over the last couple of seasons.

Haliburton has missed a total of 130 games since the 2022-23 season. Nembhard has missed 42 games over the last two seasons. And McConnell has missed 40 games over the last three seasons but is also the oldest of the bunch at 34 years old.

The Current Options on the Roster

Apr 3, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Right now, the Pacers have Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson under contract, and they are both more than capable of fulfilling the third-string point guard spot in an “in case of emergency” situation. But if this team is trying to win at the highest level, they will need to find a steadier option in case of a serious injury happening to one of Haliburton, Nembhard or McConnell.

The best way for the Pacers to find a quality third-string point guard would either be through free agency or trade. The NBA Draft will not provide a point guard in the Pacers’ range of 1-4, so they have to look elsewhere.

Free Agency

Oct 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday (3) tries to steal the ball from Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If Indiana went the cheaper free agency route, veteran Jevon Carter would be a viable backup. He’s a career 36.3% three-point shooter and is known for being a capable defender. He has spent the majority of his career fluctuating between the backup and third-string roles, and with seven years of experience, understanding why he is brought onto the team would help with role clarity.

Another free agent guard that might be an option is a familiar face to the organization — Aaron Holiday. The 29-year-old has been in the league since 2018 and has grown significantly as a player. His three-point shot has really come along, connecting on nearly 40% of his attempts over the last three seasons. He too provides a defensive presence, despite only standing 6 feet tall. This would be a full-circle moment to see the former draftee by Kevin Pritchard return to one of the best rosters we’ve seen the Pacers put together.

Trade

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If Indiana were to look at the trade route, Tre Jones would provide needed stability. Chicago signed Jones to a three-year, $24M deal in the 2025 offseason, where he makes a flat rate of $8M per year. With Chicago under new management and in prime position to draft a point guard with their lottery pick (that is, if they don’t jump into the top four), they might be willing to move the 26-year-old out of Duke. He averaged 14.1 points this season and 5.4 assists and is probably too good to just be slotted into the third-string role. However, expecting McConnell to sustain the same level of play as he reaches his mid-thirties is asking a lot. This could be a “passing of the torch” situation if Indiana were able to trade for the talented guard.

Final Thoughts

Indiana needs a bench scorer, depth at the center position to battle with Jay Huff for the backup role, and a viable point guard who can fill in for an extended amount of time if one of Indiana’s three point guard options gets injured.

Indiana is slotted to be a tax-paying team next season and most certainly will be if they retain their top-four pick. This is the time for the Pacers to shore up those loose ends and build a roster that has little to no weaknesses. The goal next season is to win a championship, and addressing these areas will help them get closer to reaching their goals.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.