Two key players to miss Pacers season opener against Pelicans

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers start their season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night.

After a dreadful 19-63 seasons, the team is ready to put last year in the rearview mirror and focus on the upcoming season where expectations are significantly higher.

Unfortunately for Indiana, they will have to try and get their first win of the season without a key part of their rotation.

According the Pacers social media account on X, their starting small forward Aaron Nesmith has been ruled out of the game with a left hamstring strain.

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nesmith was sidelined for the final two preseason games with this hamstring injury but nobody knew the severity of it. Now that he is missing the first regular season game, the level of concern is elevated.

During his absence in the preseason games, Indiana started their newly acquired small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and he fit in seamlessly with the group. This is the benefit of signing someone with experience as a starter and who has been in the league for twelve seasons.

In 16.5 minutes per game during the preseason, Oubre averaged 8.5 points on 52.2% shooting from the field (12-23) and 46.2% (6-13) from three. While he is still getting familiar with the Pacers' scheme and terminology, being able to get 3 games of preseason action with the starters was a benefit before the start of the season.

This means that Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard will play bigger roles off the bench at the backup two and three spots. Walker missed the last two preseason games as well with an undisclosed injury, but his name was left off of the injury report.

Jan 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) reacts after basket during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In addition to Nesmith, T.J. McConnell --the oldest player on the Pacers' roster-- will continue to stay sidelined with a right hamstring strain. He missed the entirety of the preseason with this injury, so it is something to monitor closely.

With McConnell out, the Pacers can either shorten their rotation and use Andrew Nembhard as the backup one, or they can lean deeper into their bench and play Quenton Jackson with the second unit. This could also lead to the Pacers having Braden Smith dress for the game in case they get into a situation where they need more point guard help.

The strength of this Pacers roster is their depth, but seeing two key rotational players injured to start the season is not the news fans want to hear. Hopefully these are minor injuries and the players will be back in the lineup sooner than later.