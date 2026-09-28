INDIANAPOLIS -- At Media Day on Monday, Tyrese Haliburton set the record straight: "I am healthy. I'm 100%. No restrictions. That is not news. There's no source. I am the source."

Based on recent reports, this is what was expected in Haliburton's recovery, but it's still a sigh of relief to hear it directly from the star point guard. With training camp starting tomorrow, the Pacers have their superstar point guard leading the charge once again, and he won't be limited in any way.

Head Coach Rick Carlisle spoke about his point guard's availability moving forward:

"I can't tell you exactly what the work load is going to be," he said. "We'll be in very animated communication about it. At this point, it really appears he has made a great recovery and a great return to play. I do not anticipate a lot of limitations, but we'll make sure we go at the correct pace."

Haliburton has been a full-go for quite some time now, playing full court 5-on-5 and he has said he feels like a "regular NBA player" again.

Carlisle added: "Very excited to have him back. He and Pascal are our two main guys. You don't realize how important one player can be until you are without that player for a significant period of time."

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haliburton is excited to use last year to his advantage in his return to play, saying: "I feel like I'm stronger. I feel that will help me with more physical matchups. We all have a chip on our shoulder. That's an exciting part of our team."

And outside of the news, maybe the best line of the entire Media Day is when Haliburton said this: "The year is successful if we win a championship."

Coming soon to an arena near you: double-doubles, high assist totals, low turnover totals, an infectious joy of the game, and clutch shooting. The Pacers will be out to prove the doubters wrong once again this season, and it all starts at the top.

Haliburton, smiling ear to ear, said he has kept a lot of screenshots and bookmarks on his phone and says he will always use that stuff to fuel him. He also said he sat between two coaches a lot last year to learn even more about the game that he loves, as Indiana tries to get back in the East mix.

The Pacers will kick off pre-season play on Wednesday, October 7th against Minnesota.