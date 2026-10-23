Tyrese Haliburton's homecoming headlines 3 things to watch vs. Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

The wait is finally over.

For the time since Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Pacers fans will get to watch their franchise superstar take the floor on his home court.

Tyrese Haliburton is far more than just a superstar who wears a Pacers uniform. He's a hero to the Indiana faithful, a beloved figure in the community and a role model who inspires fans of all ages, on and off the court.

Tonight is about far more than just the second game of the regular season. It's an opportunity for the Pacers faithful to finally show their appreciation for the heart, determination and sacrifice Tyrese Haliburton displayed throughout Indiana's unforgettable 2025 playoff run.

Emotions will undoubtedly run high inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tears likely flowing throughout the crowd. But the moment could be just as overwhelming for Haliburton himself. He knows how deeply the city loves and appreciates him, but the outpouring of emotion tonight could resonate with him in a way unlike anything he's experienced before.

With the stage set for what promises to be an unforgettable atmosphere inside Gainbridge Fieldouse, let's shift our focus to the action on the court and breakdown three things to watch for tonight's matchup.

Dealing with Cooper Flagg

Oct 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; A patch is visible on the jersey of Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off an emotional 123-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Pacers will look to carry that momentum into their home opener against a young Dallas Mavericks squad led by the reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

Flagg only played in one game against the Pacers last season, making tonight's game his debut inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The 6-foot-10 small forward is a generational talent that produces on both sides of the ball. With the elite ability to score from all three-levels, matching up with the 19-year-old forward will be a daunting task for Indiana.

In the Mavericks season opener against the Houston Rockets, Flagg went 10-17 from the field for 32 points. He made the free throw line his second home, going 11-13 while drawing seven shooting fouls against the strong defense of the Houston Rockets.

Depending on who is available for the Pacers tonight will determine who guards Flagg from the jump. The Pacers will likely have Pascal Siakam, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Aaron Nesmith (if healthy) take on the responsibility of guarding him.

Indiana won't be able to stop Flagg from doing what he does best, but the main objective is to defend without fouling while forcing him into contested looks.

Point Guard Rotation

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Bennedict Mathurin (24) fouls Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With T.J. McConnell still sidelined with a right hamstring injury, the Pacers point guard depth is weakened. If things play out similarly to how they did in New Orleans, we can anticipate that only Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard will run the Pacers offense.

Similar to guarding Flagg, Nembhard will have to be extremely careful against Kyrie Irving on the defensive side of the ball. Irving is one of the best offensive point guards over the last decade and he is terrific at getting opponents out of position and into foul trouble.

The Pacers don't have a ton of options to throw at Irving, so Nembhard will likely get the assignment for a majority of the night. In the season opener, Irving was limited in his minutes because they're ramping up his and workload and the Mavericks were trailing by 30-points at the half.

Quenton Jackson will most likely get the opportunity to share the floor with Haliburton and Nembhard, but more so in the secondary ball handler role. The point guard depth behind Irving isn't great, but they can utilize Flagg in that role and play a bigger lineup.

Haliburton's Home Return

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made shot in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I mentioned earlier, the emotions in this game will be high, but it will be incredible to see how Haliburton repsonds to it all.

This will have a playoff-like feel to it. Each fan will receive a gold t-shirt that has a basketball net that is in the shape of the state of Indiana. Woven between the net is the word "Indiana" that is identical to font of the gold pinstripe jerseys, and just to the left of the net are the words "Yes 'Cers", which was the Pacers slogan during their NBA Finals run.

The Pacers will debut their gold pinstrpes jerseys as well, which has become a fan-favorite.

Haliburton is a special player who thrives in these environments. Once he pushes through the emotional part at the beginning of the game, he can shift his focus to being the elite floor general he is and show off his improved scoring abilities.

Dallas doesn't provide the greatest defensive unit to slow him down, and with his masterful ability to manipulate and dismantle any and all pick-and-roll coverages, this will be a fun game to watch him excel at a high level.

Final Thoughts

Tonight's game is expected to sold out. If you are unable to attend the game in person, you can watch on the DAZN app or listen to the radio call on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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