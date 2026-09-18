On Thursday night, Indiana Pacers two-time All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton took to X and posted that he was looking for thumbnail designers.

“Looking for thumbnail designers! Tag/reply w/ someone,” Haliburton wrote.

Looking for thumbnail designers!



Tag/reply w/ someone — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) September 18, 2026

With this hiring call out by Haliburton this is most likely to help expand visibility for his YouTube Channel as well as his Twitch Channel, which he launched earlier this year.

Of course, the X post received over 300 comments, and almost 81k views at the time of writing this article.

One user by name of T Bangz (@tonqay) “Yoooo Hali I have a lot of thumbnail experience, and would love if you took a chance on me. I can DM you my portfolio if you're interested.”





Chris Corr (@Chris_Studios), who is currently working at creative at Bet MGM wrote, “Let's chat! 🤙

Website: https://chrisstudios.net

Portfolio: https://behance.net/ChrisStudios”

Another user by the name of “🎹 Debussy ASMR 🎹@DebussyASMR” wrote Don't worry, Hali, I got chu. I charge one headpat an hour.

And Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) wrote, “Without a doubt @SharmsCharania is the best in the business. Any sort of graphics, he got you.”

In April of 2026, Haliburton ramped up his presence on YouTube along with launching his production company Zero Doubt Creative in a multi-year production and development partnership with Wheelhouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two-time All-NBA member spoke about the power of content and launching Zero Doubt Creative is just the start of that.

“I’ve always been inspired by the power of content,” said Haliburton. “Especially the ability to create ideas, moments and experiences that can connect people through storytelling. As I’ve gotten older and experienced pivotal moments in my life, I wanted to find the right way to tell those stories. Launching Zero Doubt is the start. Our goal is simple — tell honest compelling stories and build a platform that will grow with me throughout my career and beyond, all the while, setting up a community with like-minded individuals who lead with authenticity. I’m excited for what’s next.”

When speaking with Brent Montgomery, who is the Ceo of Wheelhouse Entertainment, he talked about how Tyrese Haliburton brings the same passion to storytelling, as he does on the basketball court for the Pacers.

“Ty brings the same passion to creating and storytelling that he brings to the court,” said Montgomery. “Wheelhouse looks forward to expanding those ambitions with him, Kristina and the whole Zero Doubt team.”

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haliburton Getting Back In the Swing Of Things

According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, he believes that Haliburton's return to the Pacers is the biggest story in the Eastern Conference this offseason.

“Last season, the Pacers won 19 games. If Haliburton comes back and turns them back into the machine that made back-to-back East finals, I’m not sure any one move could be viewed as more impactful,” Nehm writes.

Per Heavy’s Ryan Stano, “When Haliburton was running the offense, Indiana had the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the league. They were really good at taking care of the ball while being able to push it ahead before the defense could get set. That’s part of what made them so successful in the playoffs.”

He added: Without Haliburton last year, the Pacers had the third-worst offense in the league. They dearly missed not only his ability to pass the ball, but also his outside shooting. Without the threat of that, teams were able to focus more on stopping Pascal Siakam.”