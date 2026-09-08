The Indiana Pacers have plenty of reasons to believe they can make a major jump this season, but perhaps the biggest is what their starting five looks like on paper.

Tyrese Haliburton is back, Pascal Siakam remains one of the league's most reliable forwards, and the addition of Ivica Zubac gives Indiana a new presence in the middle. Add Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith to the mix, and there aren't many obvious weaknesses in the projected starting group.

But having a really good starting five and having one of the best starting fives in the Eastern Conference are two different things. So, where exactly does Indiana rank?

Rather than answering that question by myself, I reached out to some of my fellow Sports Illustrated writers to get their perspective on the Pacers and how their starting unit stacks up against the best in the East has to offer.

Here's our answers.

Alex Golden

Pacers Starting 5 Graphic | Pacers.com

The starting five of the Pacers might not have the most star-power in it, but it's hard to find any real area of weakness. Aside from Big Zu, the four returning players have terrific chemistry and a proven track record of winning at the highest level together. With how talented and skilled Big Zu is, the Pacers shouldn't have too much to worry about when it comes to getting him acclimated with this five.

If you were to nitpick any of their weaknesses, it would come at the small forward spot, where they lack elite size. Aaron Nesmith is only 6-foot-5, but with the level of physicality that he plays with, it makes up for what he lacks in height and wingspan. With multiple floor spacers, ball handlers, post players, and drivers, this is about as balanced of a group as you can get.

On paper, I would say that the 76ers have a "better" starting five than Indiana. However, when you factor in injuries and chemistry, that puts Philadelphia slightly behind the Pacers. The Knicks just won a title with their starting five shouldering most of the load, so it feels wrong to not give them the advantage, but Indiana has beaten that group without Zubac. I would personally take the Pacers at full strength over New York, but it really is 50-50. Those two are the best starting five lineups in the Eastern Conference, with Philadelphia and Cleveland right behind them.

Tony Mejia

Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates a made shot with guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first half against Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, New York has to be given the nod as the East's top returning lineup. Beyond that, Indiana is in the running for No. 2. No, I didn't miss the memo LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are in Philadelphia now. Like the Pacers, Cavs and Heat, the 76ers will have to see how the pieces fit.

So long as Tyrese Haliburton hits the ground running, Indiana has a legitimate claim to be second-best since Ivica Zubac is a plug-and-play type and the Pacers' other starters reached a Finals together. Cleveland can be better than either Indy or Philly with Peyton Watson on board, but we'll have to see whether James Harden and Donovan Mitchell gel to proclaim them second-best.

Ethan Skolnick

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This comes down to fit or talent, and the Pacers may have a enough of both to rank higher than most would think. On paper, yes, the 76ers stand out above all, but it's not clear how it will work with five players who seem to need the ball. And the Heat appear to have a compatible group, though we won't know until we see it on the court. Detroit has to learn to live without secondary scorer Tobias Harris: Orlando isn't exactly sure what it has because it's rare everyone is healthy at the same time. And Boston is replacing Jaylen Brown as its star with the returning Jayson Tatum. But Indiana may ultimately have the best of all -- provided that Tyrese Haliburton is himself, and raising the ceilings of all around him.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t miss our next story. Make Pacers on SI a Preferred Source on Google to see more from us in your search results: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com