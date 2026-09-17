Who Should Pacers Prioritize to Keep for Their Next Championship Window?

The Indiana Pacers know what their championship window looks like right now.

Tyrese Haliburton is back, Pascal Siakam remains in his prime and Ivica Zubac gives Indiana the interior presence it has been searching for. The Pacers have constructed a roster designed to compete over the next two seasons, but eventually some difficult decision decisions will have to be made.

So, who should Indiana prioritize when it's time to build it's next championship window?

Halliburton is obviously the centerpiece. But beyond him, the Pacers have several players whose futures could help determine what the next version of this roster looks like.

Rather than answering this question alone, I asked fellow writers, Tyler, Smith and Austin Dobbins to weigh in as well.

Here is who each of us believes Indiana should prioritize for its next window.

Alex Golden: Andrew Nembhard

Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nembhard is 26 years old and will turn 27 at the beginning of the new year, putting him essentially on the same timeline as Halliburton. More importantly, his skill said compliments Indiana is franchise point guard almost perfectly.

Haliburton is at his best when he's orchestrating Indiana's offense, pushing the pace and creating opportunities for everyone around him. Them hard gives the Pacers another capable Ball handler who can take some of those responsibilities off Haliburton and shoulders without needing to dominate possession of the basketball.

Then there's the other end of the floor.

Nembhard-on ball defense is arguably his most valuable skill. He consistently takes difficult perimeter assignments and gives Indiana a defensive presence next to Halliburton that makes their backcourt pairing work.

There there still one area that could ultimately determine just how valuable Nembhard becomes: his three-point shooting.

If Nembhard develops into a consistently reliable perimeter shooter, it becomes extremely difficult to find a weakness in his fit alongside Haliburton. He can defend at a high-level, handle the basketball, create for others, attack off the dribble and operate as a secondary playmaker.

Add consistent three-point shooting to that package and Indiana could have its long-term shooting backcourt already in place.

The biggest obstacle isn't basketball. It's money.

Nembhard's next contract could become one of the most fascinating decisions the Pacers have to make. If he continues developing over the next two seasons, his price could rise considerably.

But when deciding who should be prioritized, I keep coming back to age and fit.

Nembhard is on Haliburton's timeline. His best basketball could still be ahead of him. And perhaps most importantly, he makes Haliburton's life easier on both end of the floor.

The pacer spent a year searching for the right pieces to surround their franchise point guard. They may have already found the most important one.

Tyler Smith: Ivica Zubac

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) gets pressure from Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) and guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You could make a strong case for any of Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac, or Andrew Nembhard being the main priority for the Pacers to keep long term.

Nembhard is the youngest, and you'd really like to see him as a Pacer for many years to come. Pascal Siakam is part of the heart beat of this team, and I can't imagine this group without him either.

Despite all of that, I still lean towards Ivica Zubac.

The Pacers ended up losing the No. 5 overall pick to get him, along with Mathurin, Jackson, and other picks. Even if Zubac only plays for the Pacers for the next two seasons, I still think that will end up being a good trade for the franchise.

But based on the price Indiana paid, you'd like to make this a longer-term marriage.

Zubac is 29, and I'm guessing he will be one of the top centers in the game for another 4-5 years. If he's even close to the monster he was two seasons ago, the Pacers will be motivated to keep him around for a while.

Austin Dobbins: Ivica Zubac

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the Indiana Pacers' roster it is essential to consider a few things: the age, fit, and production of the players they want to keep around long term.

One of those players is obviously Tyrese Haliburton, he is the franchise player in Indiana.

Next up would be Ivica Zubac.

Aaron Nesmith is already locked in through 2028-29 season, and while time will tell exactly how Zubac fits alongside Haliburton, I think it will be perfect.

Zubac, 29, is an elite two-way force, as displayed by his Defensive Player of the Year campaign in the 2024-25 season, when averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Playing next to Haliburton will only improve his production, and the Pacers should be looking to keep Zubac around throughout his prime.

Indiana's Next Window is Already Taking Shape

Mar 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates the Go ahead basket with forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's interesting about the three answers isn't necessarily that we disagree. It's that Nembhard and Zubac repesent two very different ways Indiana could approach its next window.

Nembhard represents continuity alongside Haliburton. He's essentially the same age, complements his game and could potentiall spend the remainder of his prime sharing Indiana's backcourt with him.

Zubac represents something Indiana has spent years searching for: a legitimate long-term answer at center. The Pacers paid a significant price to acquire him, and if the partnership with Haliburton works as expected, finding another player capable of replacing what Zubac provides would be extremely difficult.

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Siakam can't be forgotten either. He's been instrumental in turning Indiana into a contender and remains one of its most important players.

That's what makes the next two seasons so important.

The Pacers aren't simply trying to win a championship with this version of the roster. They're also going to learn which players should remain beside Haliburton when the next version begins.

For me, that's Nembhard. For Smith and Dobbins, it's Zubac.

Either way, Indiana's next championship window may depend on making the right choice. And there is a world where both players could be on this team in its next iteration.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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