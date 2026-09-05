Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Bucks Podcaster in Twitter Feud

On Thursday night Tyrese Haliburton had the opportunity to throw out the first ceremony pitch at Wrigley field against the Milwaukee Brewers. Haliburton unlikely some other mishaps on the mound, was able to have a successful first pitch.

At 12:42 pm on Thursday, Nathan Marzion, who is the host of the Bucks University Podcast along with Bucks Breakdown, quote-tweeted Scott Agness, who is the founder of Field House Files, who posted about Haliburton throwing out the first pitch later in the day. Marizon's post reads, “If the Cubs lose, this is why.”

Marizon for full transparency purposes is a Chicago Cubs fan as well as a Packers, and Marquette according to his bio on x.

He would then follow up that Tweet with by posting a photo of Haliburton with the message ‘BOOOOOOOOOOOOO.’

In the post’s comment section, a user by the name of Ashton (@Ashton23721078) replied, “guarantee you did not boo.” Marizon would later reply, “I guarantee you I did.” He would later quote Ashton’s tweet and post a video of himself booing.

The Chicago Cubs would go on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 and after the game, Tyrese Haliburton hopped on X to respond to Marzion. Haliburton posted, “We won, so what does that mean Nathaniel?”

It would not take long before Nathaniel Marzion would reply with, “It means you're still the guy who went from a likeable hometown kid to someone who goes out of his way to be an asshole towards Milwaukee.”

Then Haliburton references the Indiana Pacers beating the Bucks in back-to-back playoff appearances in 2024 and 2025.

“Is this how you talk about a------? Or did I hurt your wittle feelings back to back years in April.”

Haliburton was also able to find some tweets from Marizon a couple years ago speaking on him in a more positive light as a steal in the 2020 NBA Draft, and Rookie of the Year in 2021.

He would later respond to Haliburton again, writing, “I just said that you used to be likeable... I was a big fan! Which is why it's sad that you became the anti-Milwaukee guy that you are.”

Marzion was still not done there; he would fire off two more posts, one of which read, “I love the Cubs, but I will defend the city of Milwaukee to the death. Fyck Tyrese Haliburton.”

The other reads, “Waking up knowing Tyrese Haliburton has 0 championships and a bunch of my tweets saved in his phone.”

For those of you that aren’t familiar Haliburton grew up a diehard Milwaukee Brewers fan, but that came to an end two years ago.

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was scheduled to throw out the first pitch for the Brewers, but it would be axed after he played spoiler in back-to-back season sending Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks home for the summer.

Antetokounmpo is also a minority owner of the baseball team after investing in the franchise in 2021.

“For my age, I think I’m pretty sharp and I think a lot of it helped put me in position where I can think about things, think about the future and where I want to be in the future, and what I want to do,” Antetokounmpo said. “I was just thinking about that, wanting to become an owner of a professional team. There was a lot of ideas on the table. There was an idea to own a soccer team in Europe, and I said, ‘No, I want to be a part of the Milwaukee Brewers if that’s possible.’