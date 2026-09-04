Tyrese Haliburton Throws First Pitch at Wrigley, Trolls Brewers

On Thursday night before the Chicago Cubs played host to the Milwaukee Brewers for the final game of their four-game series at Wrigley Field, two-time All-Star guard and native Wisconsin, Tyrese Haliburton threw out the first pitch.

The Pacers guard was able to throw a pitch successfully after being announced by the Cub Public Address Announcer Jeremiah Paprocki as a Cubs Fan. It’s very ironic that he was throwing out the first pitch against a team that he grew up cheering for.

Tyrese Haliburton threw out the first pitch at tonight's @Cubs game against the Brewers 😈⚾



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/VEEtvY7eDT — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) September 3, 2026

Tyrese Haliburton grew up a Brewers fan all of his life, but that came to an abrupt end two years ago.

"I'm not really welcome in Wisconsin as much these days," Haliburton said.

After he along with the Pacers eliminated Milwaukee Bucks from the Playoffs in 2025 for the second year in a row.

After playing spoil to the Bucks, Haliburton made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and revealed that he was a Brewers fan, but that came to an end after he was supposed to throw out the first but that didn’t happen after eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I was a Brewers fan and then I was supposed to throw the first pitch last summer and then they X'd that after the playoffs ended," Haliburton said on "The Pat McAfee Show" in April 2025. "So I said [that], you know what, I'm no longer a Brewers fan."

"You knocked off your entire home state," McAfee said to Haliburton during the appearance.

Haliburton would later in the program reveal that he was a baseball free agent.

"Baseball, I’m a free agent," Haliburton said. "I was a Brewers fan and then I was supposed to throw the first pitch last summer and then they X’d that after the playoffs ended. So, I said, you know what, I’m no longer a Brewers fan."

Veteran Indiana Pacers reporter Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files shared that Haliburton has learned the art of trolling an audience stems from his involvement with WWE programming over the last couple of years.

Haliburton has been cast as the villain in most of his on-screen appearances with the WWE, including his last appearance in July at Madison Square Garden at Saturday night’s Main Event in New York City.

Agness also got the chance to catch up with Haliburton while at Wrigley Field and ask him why elected to pitch the ceremonious pitch for the Cubs in front of the Fox Sports Broadcast vs the game vs the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I got asked by both, I had to pick one,” Haliburton told Fieldhouse Files. “And the Cubs just made more sense.”

“Whatever they need me to do, I’ll be prepared,” he said. “I’ve been working on my pitch. My form is not the greatest, but we’ve been working on it.”

Haliburton has been keeping his name in headlines this offseason, but it has been for the right reasons. He got married, hosted the Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic, made a WWE appearance, and commented on Harrison Barnes’ latest purchase of a Bank in his home state of Iowa. It truly has been an eventful summer for Haliburton.