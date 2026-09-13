Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Fraudster With "Love" 49ers Jersey

On Saturday morning, Bleacher Report shared a video of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton from his latest stream wearing a number 7 San Francisco 49ers jersey. On the back of the jersey wasn’t Colin Kaepernick’s name; instead, it was the word Love stitched on the back.

"He didn't play, he's on IR."



Tyrese Haliburton copped a 49ers Daejon Love jersey 😭



(Via @HaliBrosyt) pic.twitter.com/cdh8exa5LZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2026

This happened on the heels of the 49ers opening the 2026 NFL season with a 27-7 win over their division the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On the stream Haliburton can be heard saying that Love did not play last night he was on IR.

"He didn't play last night, he on IR," Haliburton said. Haliburton is continuing his offseason run of trolling because Daejon Labrayae Love doesn’t not play for the San Francisco 49ers at all. In fact, he is currently in federal custody instead.

San Francisco 49er Impersonator and Accomplice Charged in $1.3 Million Dating App Investment Fraud Scheme

Last month, according to Justice.gov, two men were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. One of them is Daejon Labrayae Love, who is 35 years old, and the other is Taylor Jamie Chan, who is 18 were charged by a criminal in Portland, Oregon.

Per court documents, both men, in February of 2002, established fictitious investments with the intent to defraud numerous women in the states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California. Love met many of them through a dating app, while Chan posed as Love’s financial advisor to gain the women’s trust and legitimize the investment scheme.

They would request funds through lies and misrepresentation and the scheme would last until the two were arrested earlier this year.

The fraud relied on Love creating different personas and him demonstrating a lavish lifestyle, which he presented to the 26 victims in person or online. Love would dishonestly impersonate a wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers or a real estate investor.

According to financial records both Chan and Love swindled their victims out of $1.3 million during the over four-year scheme. Two were finally apprehended by the authorities at Boise Airport. After learning that Chan would fly from California to Boise, they were able to arrest individuals.

Tyrese Haliburton's Road Back From Achilles Injury, and His Iowa State Bond With Brock Purdy

As for Tyrese Haliburton, he is still working way back from missing last season with an Achilles injury that he suffered in game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes, back in July, reported that the Pacers were ‘extremely optimistic’ that their All-Star guard will be available for the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Pacers are extremely optimistic that Haliburton will be available day one of the season opener for the 26-27 season.”

Last month, Haliburton shared that he felt great and that he was doing everything, including pick-up games regularly at the time.

"I feel great. I'm doing everything. Playing pickup pretty regularly at this point. So, I feel great," Haliburton said. "I will be ready for the season. If the season was today, I'd be ready. So [it] can't come fast enough."

Haliburton also has a connection to the 49ers; he and their starting quarterback Brock Purdy went to Iowa State during the same time. Purdy played for the Cyclones football team while Haliburton their basketball team. They were also roommates during their freshman year.

"I have. It was more of a, 'Congrats on a good season!' type of thing," Purdy said when asked by Rich Eisen about his relationship with Haliburton. "[I'm] praying for him, man. After his injury in Game 7, it was tough to watch.

"But, I'm so proud of him. After the playoff run he had, all of us Iowa State guys, we've known that Tyrese had the it-factor going back to college. To see him doing this on a national level, at the highest level, in the NBA, man, it's pretty remarkable. His playoff run, the season he had, I couldn't be any happier for him."

Before Super Bowl LVIII, Haliburton made it clear that he was rolling with the 49ers and his roommate from freshman year.

“That's somebody I can really call a friend,” Haliburton said. “To see what he's doing and succeeding the way he is, that's really cool to see, especially being from Iowa State, where it's not a school that's expected to have this much success at the professional level in any sport.

“It's cool to see my brother do well. From the moment that he started out, I was showing him nothing but love.”