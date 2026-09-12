Tyrese Haliburton Is Bringing Back a Tradition That Worked Wonders for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to start a new season on a much different note, and one of the city's biggest sports stars will be there to help get things started.

Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will strike the anvil before the Colts' home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It's a familar role for Haliburton.

Pregame fun at the #Colts home opener:@pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton hammers the anvil @TyHaliburton22 pic.twitter.com/Sbxpzat2MC — Brad Brown (@BradBrownTV) September 25, 2022

This will be the second time the Pacers star has been given the honor for a Colts home opener. The last time? Indianapolis pulled of an upset, defeating Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17.

Perhaps the Colts are hoping that Haliburton can bring a little of that luck with him again.

Indianapolis could certainly use it after the way last season ended. The Colts started the year 8-2 before collapsing down the stretch, losing their final seven games and finishing 8-9. To make matters worse, Indianapolis enters the season without its first-round pick after dealing it away in the the trade for star cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Haliburton and Jones at Charity Softball Game | Grace Hollars | Indy Star

Getting off to a strong start against Baltimore would immediately help put some of these frustrations in the rearview mirror.

Haliburton has become a familiar face around Lucas Oil Stadium since establishing himself with the Pacers. Whenever his NBA schedule allows it, Haliburton can frequently be spotted at Colts games, oftentimes sitting alongside Pat McAfee.

The relationship between Indianapolis' NBA and NFL franchises has become a fun part of the city's sports culture.

Haliburton isn't the only current Pacer who has participated in the Colts' anvil tradition. T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin, and Jarace Walker have all received the honor, while former Pacers Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner have also struck the anvil.

Tyrese Haliburton was at the Colts game Week 1, they win.



Obi Toppin bangs the anvil for Colts game Week 2, they win.



Can’t stop the Colts when the Pacers show up! — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) September 14, 2025

It will be interesting to see which Pacers player gets the call next. Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam would all make plenty of sense as potential candidates.

For now, though, the spotlight belongs to Haliburton as he helps Indianapolis officially welcome back Colts football.

The appearance comes shortly before Haliburton turns his attention completely back toward basketball.

The Pacers are just over two weeks away from NBA Media Day and training camp as they prepare for a highly anticipated season. Their first preseason game will take place Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ames, Iowa.

Mar 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Former Iowa State Cyclones and current USA Olympic Gold Medalist Tyrese Haliburton is celebrated during half-time of their game with the Arizona Wildcats at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That location will carry some extra signifcanace for Haliburton, who started at Iowa State before beginning his NBA career.

Before Haliburton returns to his own sport, however, he'll have one more job to do Sunday.

Strike the anvil and see if he can help deliver the Colts another home-opening victory.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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