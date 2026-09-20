It’s ‘Put Up or Shut Up Time’ for One Pacers Player

The Indiana Pacers have officially reached the point where developing young talent can no longer come at the expense of winning.

After constructing a veteran roster with championship expectations, opportunities will have to be earned, and one former first-round pick could be entering the most important season of his career.

ESPN's Bobby Marks recently joined Setting The Pace and explained that Indiana's transition from developing young talent to chasing a championship could force some difficult decisions. For one Pacers player in particular, Marks believe the time for patience may be running out.

"This is year four for Jarace, right?" It's kind of like put up or shut up time," Marks said of Jarace Walker. "You kinda go away from these young developmental projects to a veteran roster."

Walker enters his fourth season in a fascinating position.

The former lottery pick should have an opportunity to earn consistent minutes off Indiana's bench, but the Pacers are no longer in a position where development is necessarily the top priority. They're trying to win a championship, and minutes won't be handed out simply because of draft status or potential.

"Some of your former draft picks might be squeezed out now because this is where you are," Marks said. "I think the Zubac trade showed you what their mindset is as far as hpw aggressive they were with the trade and how aggressive they potentially could be with some of these players going into the last year on their rookie deals."

That's where Walker's situation becomes particularly interesting.

The Pacers have already demonstrated that they're willing to move on from talented young players when they believe doing so improves their chances of winning. Bennedict Mathurin was moved before Indiana had to make a long-term financial decision on his next contract.

Could Walker eventually find himself in a similar situation?

Dec 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) reacts after a play during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That will likely depend heavily on what happens this season.

Walker should have a legitimate opportunity to be part of Rick Carlisle's rotation off the bench. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and a bigger frame, Walker provides a physical profile Indiana doesn't have much of elsewhere on the roster.

That size and versatility should give him every opportunity to carve out an important role.

What happens after that is up to him.

Nov 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots over Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker has shown flashes throughout his first three seasons, but the next step is turning those flashes into consistent production. That means minimizing careless turnovers, playing with force every night and impacting games even when the offense isn't running through him.

Perhaps most importantly, Walker must remain engaged when things don't go his way.

There will inevitably be nights when Carlisle shortens the rotation or Walker makes a mistake that sends him to the bench. How he responds to those moments could be just as important as anything he does statistically.

His margin for error is razor thin.

Ben Sheppard has already shown an ability to provide dependable perimeter defense and shooting when called upon, while Johnny Furphy represents another young wing who could challenge for minutes when he returns from injury. If Walker struggles, there are players waiting for an opportunity to take his place in the rotation.

Oct 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is also a financial component looming over Indiana.

Marks agreed with the possibility that the Pacers could look to make moves before the February traded deadline to remain below the luxury tax. If Indiana needs to create financial flexibility while strengthening a championship-caliber roster, young players approaching new contracts naturally become intersting pieces to monitor.

None of that means Walker's future in Indiana has already been decided. In fact, he has an opportunity to make that decision considerably easier for the Pacers.

Walker possess a combination of size, strength, playmaking ability and defensive versatility that could be extremely valuable to this roster. Indiana needs bigger wings capable of surviving different defensive assignments, and Walker has the physical tools to fill that role.

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives against Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But potential can only carry a player for so long. Three seasons have been about development. Year four is about production.

As Marks put it, it's "put up or shut up time."

And Walker's repsonse could determine whether he's part of Indiana's championship plans or eventually becomes another young player the Pacers are willing to move on from.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t miss our next story. Make Pacers on SI a Preferred Source on Google to see more from us in your search results.Click Here.