While the rest of the Eastern Conference made splashy moves over the summer, the Pacers had already done their heavy lifting in February. One thing is clear from the Pacers front office: There are zero regrets for acquiring Zu.

On Thursday afternoon, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan and Assistant GM Ted Wu met with the media to discuss the season ahead. One of the main topics continued to be the addition of Ivica Zubac and what he will mean to this team.

"We had a glaring need at the center position, so why should we be patient?" said Buchanan. "We had an opportunity to go get a top-ten center in the league. This was a player that fits and it was the time to go for it."

Much was made about the Pacers losing their draft pick from this deal, but it's a move the Pacers would still have made each and every time.

"If we didn't do the trade, you have a young player but still have a hole at center," said Buchanan.

Buchanan talks about Zubac style of play and how that will fit with this group- pic.twitter.com/L47zm2aByx — Tyler Smith (@TylerSmith_ISL) September 24, 2026

Ted Wu added: "We made the trade because we love Zu. The East has gotten better as a whole. Our guys are prepared for that. A lot of our moves were last season, including getting Zubac. I think we're up for that challenge."

Buchanan and Wu also talked about how careful the organization is when it comes to trading picks. After trading a pick or the rights to a pick away, they no longer feel ownership over that pick. It also shows they would be willing to make that deal regardless of what happens with that pick moving forward.

The Haliburton return will get the headlines.. but don't forget about Zu.

Pacers center position preview- https://t.co/g6C8WVafjm — Tyler Smith (@TylerSmith_ISL) September 11, 2026

And now, that's all in the past anyway. What matters is what happens with this group this season and in the future. Zubac only played a handful of games as a Pacer after the trade, and clearly hasn't played with Tyrese Haliburton yet. How will he fit? Will his role change?

"I think it's more Zu adjusting to how we play," said Buchana. Our coaching staff has shown the ability to adapt to different players. I think they'll be able to maximize how he plays. Zu understands after watching us play that he's got to kind of get himself into a different style a little bit. We don't want to take away what he does well either. There's ways to acclimate those skills into our style of play. We can still play fast and utilize him out there. Our style of playing fast is just making quick decisions with the ball. Zu is a great decision maker so I think he'll fit in well in that regard."

Zubac himself told Buchanan "this is the earliest I've ever come back" from Europe at the start of a season. After putting up huge numbers in four games for Team Croatia recently, Zubac is already back in town and working hard with his new teammates. That is music to the ears of Pacer fans. Ted Wu also mentioned how acquiring him in February was a nice head start for team chemistry and the learning curve, rather than getting someone over the summer and having less time.

If healthy, the Pacers will have one of the best starting lineups in the sport. With Zubac at the five, Siakam at the four, to go along with Nesmith, Nembhard, and Haliburton? There's nothing to complain about there. Zubac and the Pacers are excited to get this thing going, and we are just about a month away.