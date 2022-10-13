Aaron Nesmith has rookie scale contract option exercised by Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers announced on Wednesday that they have picked up the fourth-year rookie scale team option in wing Aaron Nesmith's contract.

Nesmith was traded to the Pacers in early July when Indiana sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. As a lottery pick in 2020, Nesmith was an important part of the deal.

Now with the blue and gold, Nesmith has slotted in on the wing with the second unit. In his only full preseason game, Nesmith shined for the Pacers, scoring a team-high 16 points and impressing on defense. He scored two points in his second preseason appearance before dealing with a foot injury.

Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle praised Nesmith for his efforts in training camp after his big game to open the preseason. The 22-year old projects to be in Indiana's rotation during the upcoming campaign as the team transitions from one era to the next.

The Pacers are light on wing depth, so Nesmith has an opportunity to grow into a long-term player with the franchise if he has a successful campaign. By picking up his rookie scale team option, the Pacers and Nesmith are tied together for at least two more seasons.

Rookie scale options are decided upon a full year in advance, so Nesmith is now on a guaranteed contract with the Pacers through the 2023-24 season. After that, he will become a restricted free agent.

Nesmith will make just over $5.6 million during the season that his fourth year rookie scale team option covers.

The Pacers finish preseason play on Friday against the Houston Rockets. Nesmith likely won't play, and his status is still to be determined for the team's regular season opener next Wednesday.