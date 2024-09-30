Indiana Pacers waive Josiah-Jordan James, have two roster spots entering training camp
The Indiana Pacers made one more waiver on Sunday with media day coming on Monday and training camp arriving on Tuesday.
Josiah-Jordan James, who Indiana signed to an Exhibit 10 contract on Friday, was released over the weekend. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract, and those deals are typically more about a G League arrangement than the NBA.
For players who have never played on a G League roster, signing an Exhibit 10 deal with an NBA franchise puts their G League rights on said NBA team's affiliate squad. For James, who is a rookie out of Tennessee, this is applicable. No squad owned his G League rights before last week — now, the Indiana Mad Ants hold those rights.
James worked out for the Pacers in the pre-draft process and played for the team in summer league, where he averaged 1.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The athletic forward scored 10.3 points per game during his best offensive season for the Volunteers.
Now, he's likely headed to the Mad Ants. Throughout the summer, Cameron McGriff, Kyle Mangas, Dakota Mathias, Keisei Tominaga, and Tyler Polley have signed Exhibit 10 contracts before being waived. Indiana's G League unit is beginning to take shape. As Pacers On SI reported yesterday, former NBA lottery pick Jahlil Okafor will join that group.
The Pacers roster now stands at 19 players. The maximum a team can hold in the offseason is 21, so technically Indiana can add two more players if they are interested in doing so.
