Sources: Indiana Pacers, via Mad Ants, to sign Jahlil Okafor to Exhibit 10 contract
The Indiana Pacers have agreed to terms on an Exhibit 10 contract with center Jahlil Okafor, multiple league sources told Pacers On SI. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the deal.
Indiana's G League affiliate franchise, the Indiana Mad Ants, acquired Okafor's returning player rights in a trade earlier this week. David Stockton went from the Mad Ants to the Valley Suns while Okafor and Garrison Brooks went to the Mad Ants in the deal.
That trade suggested that Okafor signing a camp deal with the Pacers was a possibility, and now it's going to happen. Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed minimum deals that can be converted to two-way contracts (when applicable), but their most common use comes via the G League. If a player on an Exhibit 10 deal is waived by an NBA team, then reports to that team's G League affiliate for at least 60 days, then they receive a financial bonus.
That's the plan with Okafor. Multiple sources shared that the Pacers agreement with Okafor is designed to have the big man be with the Mad Ants in the coming season. He won't be in training camp with the Pacers, just like the many other players who have already signed Exhibit 10 deals with Indiana this offseason and then been waived (Kyle Mangas, Keisei Tominaga, Tyler Polley, Dakota Mathias, and Cameron McGriff).
Okafor played in the G League for the Mexico City Capitanes during the 2022-23 season. In his 15 outings, he averaged 20.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. His last NBA appearances came with the Atlanta Hawks during preseason action in 2021-22.
Indiana currently has one open roster spot. Training camp for the blue and gold begins next week.
