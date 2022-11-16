Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to climb over .500 in Charlotte

The Indiana Pacers return to action after three full days off tonight when they take on the Hornets in Charlotte. The Pacers will hope to improve on their 6-6 record and boost their record over .500 for the first time this season.

The Hornets are 4-11, but their record is misleading as All-Star guard LaMelo Ball has only played in two games (in which the Hornets are 1-1) and Gordon Hayward has missed seven games in a row with a shoulder injury (Charlotte is 3-5 when he plays).

The Pacers beat the Hornets 122-97 during preseason play. "Ball is a great player. They've got a lot of talented guys on that team," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the Hornets. "It's a tough game, and it's a team we've had problems with."

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Southeast

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs in this game as they are +2.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 233.5.

Pacers vs Hornets Injury Report

For the Pacers, Daniel Theis (right knee) and Chris Duate (left ankle) are out. Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle) is questionable, but he expects to play. Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen are questionable as they may be with the Pacers or may be in the G League.

For the Hornets, Hayward (left shoulder) and Cody Martin (left knee) are out. Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle) is doubtful.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs LaMelo Ball: Haliburton and Ball are two of the best, most creative passers in the league. Both significantly elevate their team on offense and have the long-range scoring ability to warp defenses.

The two guards going against each other will be fascinating, and this game may be played at a rapid pace as a result. Haliburton discussed fighting fire with fire in this matchup, meaning he thinks playing fast will be vital against a speedy Hornets team led by the 2022 All-Star in Ball.

Andrew Nembhard vs Kelly Oubre Jr.: Nembhard has been a solid starter for Indiana in their last three games as he has taken on a key perimeter defense role in opening lineups.

He may have some possessions defending Ball or Terry Rozier, but he might be the Pacers best body to throw at wing Kelly Oubre Jr., who is averaging a career-high 18.3 points per game this season.