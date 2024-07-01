Patrick Mahomes Takes Victory Lap Over Mavericks Landing Klay Thompson
One of the most significant moves of the NBA offseason went down on Monday afternoon, as the Dallas Mavericks landed future Hall of Fame sharpshooter Klay Thompson in free agency. And one of Dallas' most famous sons is quite pleased about it.
Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, who grew up in Texas and has been spotted courtside at numerous Mavericks games over the last few years, took a victory lap to celebrate the Thompson acquisition on social media. He sent out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) responding to his teammate Charles Omenihu saying he wished the Los Angeles Lakers could have signed Thompson instead.
The Lakers probably wish that more than Omenihu does. Thompson is no longer an elite player but provides shooting and veteran experience, something every team values. In L.A.'s case they don't have many avenues to pursuing players like that with Thompson out of the mix, so it's a big bummer for LeBron James' squad.
But it is a huge get for the Mavs and one Mahomes should celebrate. Their five-game loss in the Finals at the hands of the Boston Celtics illustrated how non-threatening the supporting cast is outside of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Thompson may no longer be the deadeye he once was but defenses will never leave him alone and that will ensure more space for the two stars to operate.
Mahomes is undoubtedly looking forward to his next chance to sit courtside and see Thompson in Dallas blue.