Game-4 Notes: Young Pelicans Show No Fear Versus Suns in the Series

The New Orleans Pelicans' rookie head coach is guiding his squadron of rookies to match a future Hall of Famer in Chris Paul, blow-for-blow.

We have seen this before in New Orleans. In 2006, I recalled a group of talented New Orleans Saints rookies under first-year head coach Sean Payton who helped get the franchise within a game of its first Super Bowl appearance.

The rookies contributed only 5 points in the first-half action from Herbert Jones (2 points), Trey Murphy III (1 point), and Jose Alvarado (1 point). By the time goose eggs were on the 4th-quarter clock, they had increased their total to 20 points (Jones-13, Alvarado-5, and Murphy III- 2) for the three newbies.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) and forward Herbert Jones (5) at warms up before game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The triplets may not have scored big numbers, but the constant harassment and agitation of Chris Paul was a thing of beauty. During crunch time, the 17-year vet lost his composure and allowed Jones and Alvarado to be the flies in his ointment.

Jones' and Alvarado's defensive pressure led to three rare turnovers by Paul.

Jones had three gigantic blocks and used his offensive aggressiveness to create plays on a befuddled Suns unit.

Murphy III did not have big baskets, but his three rebounds and sinking two free throws assisted in the 118-103 victory.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) blocks a shot of Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul's flagrant foul on a Herb Jones layup and a later technical foul was proof New Orleans may have found an answer to solving the "Chris Paul Riddle" - hit him, contest him, and make him uncomfortable on switches and blitzes.

The young Pelicans must continue to be unfazed by the NBA Playoffs as they travel back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Monday evening. These Western Conference playoffs stakes are high, but you wouldn't know it from this upstart New Orleans team.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) steals the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Grand Theft Alvarado pick-pocketed Paul and sent notice to the 2021 Western Conference champions that New Orleans has the grit and fight as they knotted up the series at two games apiece.

What Coach Green has done with a team that began 1-13, had to win two Play-In Tournament games, and match the NBA's presumed best team is nothing short of incredible.

Kudos to Coach Willie Green and his fledgling Pelicans. Will they continue to remain cool and poised while soaring over the Suns in the first round?

We shall see.

