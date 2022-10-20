Skip to main content

The 'Pelicans Are a Problem'

NBA commentator Ian Eagle was correct, "the Pelicans are a problem."

Zion Dunks!

It's not an overreaction as much as it's an astute observation. The New Orleans front office has assembled an NBA team. Are they contenders? It's too early to tell.  

Willie Green has talented players and depth to give his first-line stars minutes of rest and add production off the bench. Also tack on terrific transition and defensive play - this is a dangerous team.

The 31 NBA teams will face an improved New Orleans Pelicans squad with Zion Williamson on the floor. The big guy hadn't played a meaningful NBA contest in over 500 days and returned to score 25 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists.

Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram was limited during the preseason and led New Orleans with 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.

The point guard and floor general played more than any Pelicans player, with 31:02 minutes, and bucketed 21 points.

If you add Jonas Valanciunas' 15 points and Trey Murphy III's 16, this is a loaded unit.  

Starter Herb Jones put in his work against Durant (32 points) most of the evening at Barclays and was limited to six points in nearly 28 minutes of action. 

Jonas Valanciunas

Oh yeah, did we mention contributors F Jaxson Hayes and C Willy Hernangomez did not dress for the match?

Once Willie Green works to refine the passing, rebounding, and defensive switches, pay attention to how the chemistry and flow of the game will enhance for the Pelicans. A more potent Zion, Ingram, McCollum, and Valanciunas could ruin a few plans of last season's Western Division front-runners.

In other words, is it an overstatement by Eagle to say that this season's New Orleans Pelicans are a "PROBLEM?" No, it isn't. More games are left to be played in 2022-23.

We shall see. 

