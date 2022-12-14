Kira Lewis Jr. Completes Comeback After ACL Injury

Kira Lewis Jr.'s road to recovering from an ACL injury has reached the last few mile markers of the journey. The Alabama product was last seen on an NBA court last December but the diligent work put in over the last year is starting to return dividends on that investment.

His return to the court was bittersweet but it does allow the New Orleans Pelicans to find at least one positive coming out of the 121-100 road loss to the Utah Jazz. The Pelicans were defeated on the night but their spirits were uplifted seeing Lewis Jr. back in action.

Willie Green shared, "It's always great to get buys back on the floor coming from an injury and that's just perspective. Perspective is we are so grateful for the work Kira put in over the course of the summer to get him to this point. It was good seeing him on the floor. Unfortunately, it was a tough loss for us."

Lewis Jr. (6-1, 178) had been getting back in basketball shape with the G-League Birmingham Squadron since December 1. He appeared in six games for the Squadron, averaging 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 23.2 minutes per contest. The former 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 78 games with the Pelicans and holds career averages of 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

It was a tough road back, and one that Zion Williamson can relate to. Getting back on the court was more than just a physical challenge related to hoops.

"I know how that feels... Seeing him back on the court, that's one of those bigger-than-basketball moments. People don't understand that rehab is harder than playing in the game itself," Williamson explained.

Lewis Jr. played out the final six minutes for New Orleans in the blowout loss. He finished with 4 points on 1/4 shooting and one rebound. The most important takeaway from the regular season loss is that Lewis Jr. looks confident in his cuts and the elite speed that made him such a prized prospect seems to be back at full strength.

It will be tough to break into a fully-healthy rotation but Lewis Jr. does give Willie Green another option if Jose Alvarado's rib needs to be rested for a few games. However the season shakes out, it is just great to see Kira back to being with the team just as the Christmas season starts to ramp up. It's a spirit-lifter within a locker room that constantly celebrates the successes of others.

