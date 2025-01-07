New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Updated Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans return home after winning just their second road game of the season on Sunday. Now, the Minnesota Timberwolves come to New Orleans after beating the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night to end their four-game losing streak. Tuesday's matchup is the first between the teams this season.
New Orleans announced some much-needed good injury news when they revealed Zion Williamson would be available for the game. The two-time all-star has missed the last 27 games with a hamstring strain but will return to the lineup for the first time since early November. Williamson has played just six games this year.
While Zion returns to the lineup, forward Trey Murphy III is out with an ankle injury he suffered on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Murphy III would be monitored, and a further update will come soon. Brandon Ingram remains out as well with his ankle sprain.
Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable with elbow soreness, although he had the same designation for Sunday's game and recorded his first triple-double of the season.
The Timberwolves list three players out for Tuesday's game. Rob Dillingham (Right Ankle Sprain), Tristen Newton (G League - Two Way), and Jesse Edwards (G League - Two Way) are out.
New Orleans is on a two-game winning streak, and a win on Tuesday would give them the longest winning streak of the season. The Pelicans' 7-29 record has many believing they will be sellers at the trade deadline next month. Tip-off for Tuesday's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
