14-Year NBA Veteran Predicts Wild Anthony Edwards Trade
One of the more popular things for NBA analysts to do during the offseason is to create hot takes. Former Boston Celtic and New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins may have the wildest offseason take of them all.
During an episode of the Road Trippin' podcast, Perkins claimed that a major superstar could request a trade at the end of next season.
That superstar is Anthony Edwards.
"If Anthony Edwards don't reach the NBA Finals, he's going to request a trade from Minnesota," Perkins said. "Anthony Edwards that went to the Western Conference Finals two years in a row, if he don't get to the finals... $45 million is not really at the top of the top, Bradley Beal is making $52 million."
Last season, Anthony Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 45/40/84 shooting from the field. No one predicted the Timberwolves to reach the Conference Finals last season, and yet they shocked everyone by defeating both the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
It's fun to predict hot takes, but the odds of Anthony Edwards leaving the Timberwolves feel slim to none. At only 23 years old, Edwards is already very ahead of the game. Losing Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a major issue for the Timberwolves, but they somehow adapted last season after losing Karl-Anthony Towns.
However, if Luka Doncic could get traded, then anything is possible.
