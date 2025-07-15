Steve Kerr's Decision-Making Led to Warriors Champion Leaving Team
For a decade, Kevon Looney has been one of the most reliable players on the Golden State Warriors. Whether the center was starting or coming off of the bench, he figured out a way to contribute to the team.
Despite Looney's reliability, he found himself not being used in numerous pivotal moments during Warriors games. That decision-making was a huge reason why Looney decided it was time to leave the Golden State Warriors.
More specifically, Looney looked at the team's series against the Houston Rockets as a major reason for his departure.
“It was not one moment," Looney said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast. "Like, even this year, probably in the playoffs. We're going against Steven Adams. This is what I do. They're not giving me the chance to really let me do what I do. It's like, 'alright, y'all don't trust me. I thought y'all would trust me.' They put me in at the end of Game 7."
Even though the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in the 2025 NBA playoffs, it was the nail in the coffin for Kevon Looney.
"Alright. You don’t think I’m that good no more. You get sick of that at some point. You either trust me or you don’t," Looney concluded.
Without Looney, the Warriors will either have to acquire Al Horford from the Boston Celtics, or start relying heavily on Quinten Post. Either way, it'll be a completely different type of player than what Looney was.
