Pelicans Scoop

Steve Kerr's Decision-Making Led to Warriors Champion Leaving Team

Former Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney revealed why he left for the Pelicans

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 4, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Kevon Looney (5) and guard Stephen Curry (30) react after drawing a foul against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Kevon Looney (5) and guard Stephen Curry (30) react after drawing a foul against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

For a decade, Kevon Looney has been one of the most reliable players on the Golden State Warriors. Whether the center was starting or coming off of the bench, he figured out a way to contribute to the team.

Despite Looney's reliability, he found himself not being used in numerous pivotal moments during Warriors games. That decision-making was a huge reason why Looney decided it was time to leave the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green
May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) attempts to score during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

More specifically, Looney looked at the team's series against the Houston Rockets as a major reason for his departure.

“It was not one moment," Looney said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast. "Like, even this year, probably in the playoffs. We're going against Steven Adams. This is what I do. They're not giving me the chance to really let me do what I do. It's like, 'alright, y'all don't trust me. I thought y'all would trust me.' They put me in at the end of Game 7."

Even though the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in the 2025 NBA playoffs, it was the nail in the coffin for Kevon Looney.

"Alright. You don’t think I’m that good no more. You get sick of that at some point. You either trust me or you don’t," Looney concluded.

Without Looney, the Warriors will either have to acquire Al Horford from the Boston Celtics, or start relying heavily on Quinten Post. Either way, it'll be a completely different type of player than what Looney was.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Harsh Truth On Pelicans Tenure

Wizards Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Jordan Poole After Pelicans Trade

NBA Fans React to CJ McCollum Post After Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News