14-Year NBA Veteran Takes Shot at Lakers Coach J.J. Redick Over Game 4 Loss
After suffering a 116-113 Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have their backs against the wall. Even playing an entire half wasn't enough.
In a controversial decision by Lakers coach J.J. Redick, a five-man group of LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura & Dorian Finney-Smith played the entire second half without substitution. Four of the five of them finished with more than 15 points, but the Timberwolves staved off any effort by Los Angeles to tie the series.
ESPN star and former New Orleans Pelicans star Kendrick Perkins didn't mince any words regarding Redick's strategy.
"You have a guy — LeBron James — who is 40 years old," Perkins said. "Do you realize the short turnaround to Game 4? Less than 48 hours. All of a sudden, you're asking a 40-year-old LeBron James (to) guard everyone."
"I've got to blame this loss on JJ Redick. He's got to take accountability."
When asked about the decision Tuesday, Redick pointed out a lack of fourth-quarter scoring that applied to the Lakers' other series losses — a figure that's played a large role in the 3-1 deficit they face.
"You know what? What did we score, 19, 20, and 13 in the fourth quarter (of losses this series)?" Redick asked rhetorically, dismissing any supposed player fatigue. "It’s a trend, more so than that. Our two best players missed layups at the rim.”
The Lakers don't have history with them in pursuit of a first-round series victory, but they haven't been eliminated just yet. Perhaps if Perkins has his way, Redick might look to make some more substitutions late in the game.
Then again, a lack of confidence in Redick's bench could be an entirely different issue.
