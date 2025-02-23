2x All-NBA Star Reacts to Luka Doncic on Lakers
Even though Luka Doncic's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers was weeks ago, it still remains surreal in the eyes of NBA fans all over the world.
One of those fans is former New Orleans Pelicans All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who like everyone else, thought the trade was fake.
"I was actually overseas, I was in Dubai," Cousins said to Hoopshype. "And my basketball trainer texted me and sent me a message. He was like, ‘Is this real?’ And it was a Facebook post of the Luka Doncic trade. And I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s Facebook, right? Probably not, right?’ He texted me back, he’s like, ‘Nah, I think this is real.’ I’m like, ‘Come on.’"
Once Cousins decided to go on Twitter, that's when he realized the NBA's most unbelievable trade was actually real.
"So now I start – I hop on Twitter. I’m like, ‘S**t, this is real.’ (laughs) So now I’m just – I’m like, ‘Whoa, what happened?’ It’s all the same questions everybody else has. ‘How did this happen?’ Like, ‘How was this okay?’ Like, all the same questions," Cousins said.
In Cousins' eyes, Luka Doncic getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest trade he's ever seen in his life.
"I would say yeah," Cousin said. "Yeah. I mean, yeah, I think so. I mean, we’re talking about a kid that’s – he’s been in the league, what, five years now? Luka has five All-NBAs. And it’s not second team, third team – it’s all first-team."
Saturday night's game between the Lakers and Nuggets was the perfect reason why LA made that trade. LA was currently on a five-game losing streak against the Nuggets and had been dominated by them for over two straight seasons. Suddenly, the script flipped and Denver suffered its first wire-to-wire loss against the Lakers since 2008.
