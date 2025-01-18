Pelicans Scoop

3-Team NBA Trade Idea Moves Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine

The New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls could be active at the NBA trade deadline.

Joey Linn

Dec 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) reacts to making a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Dec 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) reacts to making a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls are two teams expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline. For New Orleans, former All-Stars like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram could potentially net a solid return. As for Chicago, the same can be said for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

A new NBA trade idea from Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale creates a scenario that moves Ingram and LaVine in the same deal:

Bulls receive: Brandon Ingram, Wendell Moore Jr., 2027 second-round pick (less favorable from Brooklyn Nets or Dallas Mavericks, via Detroit)

Pistons receive: Torrey Craig (via minimum exception), Zach LaVine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (via minimum exception)

Pelicans receive: Simone Fontecchio, Tim Hardaway Jr., Marcus Sasser, Toronto's 2025 second-round pick (via Detroit), 2028 second-round pick (less favorable from Charlotte Hornets or Los Angeles Clippers, via Detroit)

Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine
Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dunks the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Last making the playoffs in 2019, the Pistons could find themselves as buyers at this NBA trade deadline. With a 21-20 record, Detroit could certainly benefit from adding LaVine.

"Even with a healthy Jaden Ivey, the Detroit Pistons needed another ball-handler who could pitch in alongside and independent of Cade Cunningham," Favale wrote. "... LaVine fits the overall bill—and then some."

As for New Orleans and Chicago, the two teams can gain some assets in this deal while leaning into rebuilds. This would certainly be a big NBA trade.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

