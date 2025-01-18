3-Team NBA Trade Idea Moves Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine
The New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls are two teams expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline. For New Orleans, former All-Stars like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram could potentially net a solid return. As for Chicago, the same can be said for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
A new NBA trade idea from Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale creates a scenario that moves Ingram and LaVine in the same deal:
Bulls receive: Brandon Ingram, Wendell Moore Jr., 2027 second-round pick (less favorable from Brooklyn Nets or Dallas Mavericks, via Detroit)
Pistons receive: Torrey Craig (via minimum exception), Zach LaVine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (via minimum exception)
Pelicans receive: Simone Fontecchio, Tim Hardaway Jr., Marcus Sasser, Toronto's 2025 second-round pick (via Detroit), 2028 second-round pick (less favorable from Charlotte Hornets or Los Angeles Clippers, via Detroit)
Last making the playoffs in 2019, the Pistons could find themselves as buyers at this NBA trade deadline. With a 21-20 record, Detroit could certainly benefit from adding LaVine.
"Even with a healthy Jaden Ivey, the Detroit Pistons needed another ball-handler who could pitch in alongside and independent of Cade Cunningham," Favale wrote. "... LaVine fits the overall bill—and then some."
As for New Orleans and Chicago, the two teams can gain some assets in this deal while leaning into rebuilds. This would certainly be a big NBA trade.
